'We'll Bomb Iran Again If They Don't Behave': Trump Warns Tehran

US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning to Iran, saying military action could resume if Tehran fails to comply with the terms of an emerging agreement with Washington. Speaking alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi during the G7 summit in France, Trump stressed that the current memorandum of understanding (MoU) was not a final deal and could still unravel. His remarks have raised fresh questions about the durability of the negotiations, even as both sides continue efforts to reach a broader understanding on future relations.

'Deal Not Final'

Asked whether the agreement with Iran was complete, Trump made clear that negotiations remained unfinished.

“No, it’s not final,” he said, describing the arrangement as a memorandum of understanding rather than a binding agreement.

The US President warned that Washington could return to military action if he was dissatisfied with how the deal progressed. He said the United States would “go back to shooting at them” and “dropping bombs” if Iran failed to meet expectations.

Trump repeated the warning, stating that if Iran did not “behave”, the US would resume military strikes.

Despite the tough rhetoric, Trump maintained that financial markets had reacted positively to the prospect of a deal with Tehran.

Funding Claims Rejected

Trump also dismissed reports suggesting that a future US-Iran agreement could include as much as $300 billion in reconstruction funding for Iran.

Calling the reports inaccurate, he insisted Washington would not contribute any money towards rebuilding projects in the country.

“We’re not putting up 10 cents,” Trump said, adding that the US had no investment fund linked to the negotiations.

The President further stated that he had not encouraged Gulf countries to invest in Iran. However, he indicated that such investments would be their own decision if they chose to pursue them in the future.

At the same time, Trump suggested that regional governments would likely wait before committing funds until they were satisfied with Iran’s conduct under any eventual agreement.