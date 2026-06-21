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HomeNewsWorldTrump Threatens Iran Amid Peace Talks, Says US Will 'Hit Hard Again'

Trump Threatens Iran Amid Peace Talks, Says US Will 'Hit Hard Again'

Trump warned Iran to rein in its Lebanon allies or face fresh US strikes, even as Washington and Tehran hold talks in Switzerland.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 08:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump warns Iran: control proxies or face further military action.
  • US-Iran talks advance in Switzerland, Vance expresses optimism.
  • Vance confirms progress, pursuing regional peace and security.

US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, demanding that Tehran immediately rein in its allied groups in Lebanon. Trump said that if Iran failed to stop its "proxies" from causing trouble, the United States would launch further military action.

"Iran must immediately stop their highly paid proxies in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder," Trump said.

The statement comes amid high-level talks between the United States and Iran continued in Switzerland on Sunday, with US Vice President JD Vance expressing optimism about the prospects for a broader diplomatic breakthrough in the Middle East. 

Vance Signals Progress

Addressing reporters after the talks, Vance said US President Donald Trump had empowered negotiators to seek diplomatic solutions to a range of issues affecting both the region and the wider world.

He described the discussions as constructive and said meaningful progress had been achieved within just a few hours. According to Vance, the ultimate goal is to create conditions where countries across the Middle East can work together to promote peace, security and economic prosperity.

The US Vice President also reiterated Washington's commitment to maintaining the ceasefire in Lebanon, acknowledging that such agreements can be difficult to sustain but remain essential for broader regional stability.

Also Read: US-Iran Talks Begin In Switzerland; JD Vance Hails 'Historic' Meeting

Regional Support

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is mediating the talks, welcomed the negotiations and praised Trump's leadership ahead of the meeting. He expressed hope that the talks would produce positive outcomes and help advance diplomatic efforts in the region.

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani also thanked both delegations for engaging in dialogue. He said the negotiations were important not only for regional security but also for global economic stability.

The Qatari leader reaffirmed his country's commitment to supporting the mediation process and helping both sides move closer to a lasting agreement.

While major differences remain, officials involved in the talks have signalled cautious optimism that continued engagement could help reduce tensions and lay the groundwork for a more stable Middle East.

Also Read: Rare Photo Of Ali Khamenei And Mojtaba Khamenei Goes Viral Amid Talks With US

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 07:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Breaking News Deal ABP Live TRUMP US Iran Deal
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