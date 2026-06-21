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HomeNewsWorldUS-Iran Talks In Switzerland: Who's Attending And What's On Agenda?

US-Iran Talks In Switzerland: Who's Attending And What's On Agenda?

US and Iranian officials begin talks in Switzerland as Tehran demands implementation of a ceasefire deal and wider commitments.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran demands US honor commitments; ease sanctions, unfreeze assets.

Senior officials from the United States and Iran are set to begin high-level technical talks in Switzerland as tensions mount over the implementation of a recently signed agreement between Tehran and Washington. The negotiations come against the backdrop of continued Israeli military operations in Lebanon, which Iran claims violate commitments contained in the memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreed on Thursday. 

Key Players Gather

The talks are taking place in the Swiss resort town of Burgenstock. Iran’s delegation is headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US team is led by Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by special envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential adviser Jared Kushner.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir, and Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani are also expected to participate.

Speaking before his departure, Vance said he hoped the discussions would produce progress on both “the nuclear issue” and “the Lebanon ceasefire issue”.

Also Read: Trump Says 'No Tolls' In Hormuz During Ceasefire; Warns Of Charges If Deal Not Completed In 60 Days

Disputes Over Commitments

According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, Tehran intends to focus on ensuring Washington honours commitments outlined in the MoU and to seek clarification on how those commitments will be implemented.

According to Al Jazeera reports, Ghalibaf stressed that Iran expects the US to begin implementing the agreement before substantive technical negotiations can proceed. Iranian officials are particularly focused on ending hostilities in Lebanon, lifting US maritime restrictions, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, releasing frozen Iranian assets, and easing sanctions affecting Iran’s oil and petrochemical sectors.

Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, warned that Tehran would not accept what he described as a purely symbolic agreement. Writing on X, he argued that the US responds most effectively to economic pressure and suggested that regional energy flows could be disrupted if commitments remain unfulfilled.

The technical discussions are expected to continue over the next 60 days as negotiators attempt to resolve major disagreements and advance a broader peace framework.

Also Read: Iran Claims Hormuz Closure, But Three Indian Tankers Carrying 8.6 Lakh Tonnes of Crude Sail Through Safely

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Deal TRUMP US Iran Peace Deal US Iran Peace Deal Live Update
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