Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldRare Photo Of Ali Khamenei And Mojtaba Khamenei Goes Viral Amid Talks With US

Rare Photo Of Ali Khamenei And Mojtaba Khamenei Goes Viral Amid Talks With US

A rare photo showing Ali Khamenei and Mojtaba Khamenei together has gone viral after being shared by Iran's embassy in Indonesia.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 07:44 PM (IST)

A photograph shared by the Iran Embassy in Indonesia has drawn attention online after it was described as a "rare and historic" image released to the public for the first time. The post, published during Eid al-Ghadir, features two senior Iranian clerics and has triggered widespread discussion on social media, particularly as it comes amid ongoing high-level talks between Iran and the United States in Switzerland.

Viral Post

The embassy's post described the image as a historic photograph and said it was being released publicly for the first time. The wording used in the post quickly caught the attention of social media users and political observers.

Also Read: US-Iran Talks Begin In Switzerland; JD Vance Hails 'Historic' Meeting

Timing Raises Interest

The photograph began circulating widely as US and Iranian officials continue negotiations in Switzerland. While Iranian authorities have not issued further comments about the image, its publication has fuelled speculation online and generated significant interest across social media platforms.

Also Read: Trump Threatens Iran Amid Peace Talks, Says US Will 'Hit Hard Again'

Before You Go

SYSTEM IN MOTION: NEET Re-Exam Begins Smoothly as Tight Security Covers Centres Nationwide

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 Jun 2026 07:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ali Khamenei Mojtaba Khamenei Iran US Deal Live News Update
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Rare Photo Of Ali Khamenei And Mojtaba Khamenei Goes Viral Amid Talks With US
Rare Photo Of Ali Khamenei And Mojtaba Khamenei Goes Viral Amid Talks With US
World
Trump Threatens Iran Amid Peace Talks, Says US Will 'Hit Hard Again'
Trump Threatens Iran Amid Peace Talks, Says US Will 'Hit Hard Again'
World
US-Iran Talks Begin In Switzerland; JD Vance Hails 'Historic' Meeting
US-Iran Talks Begin In Switzerland; JD Vance Hails 'Historic' Meeting
World
NEET-UG Re-Exam Ends: 22 Lakh Students Appear, CCTV Cameras And Jammers Deployed
NEET-UG Re-Exam Ends: 22 Lakh Students Appear, CCTV Cameras And Jammers Deployed
Advertisement

Videos

SYSTEM IN MOTION: NEET Re-Exam Begins Smoothly as Tight Security Covers Centres Nationwide
SYSTEM FINAL PHASE: NEET Re-Exam Nears End of Entry Window Amid Tight Security Nationwide
SYSTEM ON TRIAL: NEET Re-Exam Witnesses Tightest Security as Forces Guard Paper Movement Nationwide
EXAMINATION ALERT: NEET Re-Exam Begins as Security Tightens After Paper Leak Controversy
NEET REFORM DEBATE: Experts Call for Stronger Systems as Re-Exam Tests Exam Integrity
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget