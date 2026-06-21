Rare Photo Of Ali Khamenei And Mojtaba Khamenei Goes Viral Amid Talks With US

A photograph shared by the Iran Embassy in Indonesia has drawn attention online after it was described as a "rare and historic" image released to the public for the first time. The post, published during Eid al-Ghadir, features two senior Iranian clerics and has triggered widespread discussion on social media, particularly as it comes amid ongoing high-level talks between Iran and the United States in Switzerland.

Viral Post

The embassy's post described the image as a historic photograph and said it was being released publicly for the first time. The wording used in the post quickly caught the attention of social media users and political observers.

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A rare and historic photograph of the martyred Imam, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, together with the current Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei. The image is being released to the public for the first time on the occasion of Eid… pic.twitter.com/i3saOFRCAO — Iran Embassy in Indonesia (@IraninIndonesia) June 4, 2026

Timing Raises Interest

The photograph began circulating widely as US and Iranian officials continue negotiations in Switzerland. While Iranian authorities have not issued further comments about the image, its publication has fuelled speculation online and generated significant interest across social media platforms.

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