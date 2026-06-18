President Pezeshkian’s First Reaction To Deal: ‘Peace Comes Through Mutual Respect’

In his first reaction to the deal, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described it as a “historical document” and said it sends a message from a strong and confident Iran. Stressing that lasting peace can only be achieved through mutual respect, Pezeshkian said the Islamic Republic remains committed to global peace while safeguarding its dignity, independence and national interests.

این یک سند تاریخی و پیامی از ایران مقتدر است: صلح در سایه احترام متقابل تحقق خواهد یافت.



جمهوری اسلامی ایران به صلح جهانی با حفظ عزت و استقلال، پیشرفت و همکاری منطقه‌ای همواره متعهد و پایبند است. pic.twitter.com/FgbeHSioKX June 18, 2026

He also reiterated Iran’s support for regional cooperation and progress, portraying the agreement as a reflection of the country's longstanding approach to diplomacy and international engagement.