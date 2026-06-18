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HomeNewsWorldPresident Pezeshkian’s First Reaction To Deal: ‘Peace Comes Through Mutual Respect’

President Pezeshkian’s First Reaction To Deal: ‘Peace Comes Through Mutual Respect’

In his first reaction to the deal, President Pezeshkian called it a historic document and said lasting peace can only come through mutual respect.

Reported By : Vinita Bhat | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 05:23 PM (IST)

In his first reaction to the deal, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described it as a “historical document” and said it sends a message from a strong and confident Iran. Stressing that lasting peace can only be achieved through mutual respect, Pezeshkian said the Islamic Republic remains committed to global peace while safeguarding its dignity, independence and national interests.

He also reiterated Iran’s support for regional cooperation and progress, portraying the agreement as a reflection of the country's longstanding approach to diplomacy and international engagement.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 05:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Iran Breaking News Deal ABP Live TRUMP US Iran Peace Deal US Iran Peace Deal Live Update
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