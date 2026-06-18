President Pezeshkian’s First Reaction To Deal: ‘Peace Comes Through Mutual Respect’
In his first reaction to the deal, President Pezeshkian called it a historic document and said lasting peace can only come through mutual respect.
In his first reaction to the deal, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described it as a “historical document” and said it sends a message from a strong and confident Iran. Stressing that lasting peace can only be achieved through mutual respect, Pezeshkian said the Islamic Republic remains committed to global peace while safeguarding its dignity, independence and national interests.
این یک سند تاریخی و پیامی از ایران مقتدر است: صلح در سایه احترام متقابل تحقق خواهد یافت.— Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) June 18, 2026
جمهوری اسلامی ایران به صلح جهانی با حفظ عزت و استقلال، پیشرفت و همکاری منطقهای همواره متعهد و پایبند است. pic.twitter.com/FgbeHSioKX
He also reiterated Iran’s support for regional cooperation and progress, portraying the agreement as a reflection of the country's longstanding approach to diplomacy and international engagement.