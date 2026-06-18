‘As Long As I Am PM, Iran Will Never Have Nuclear Weapons’: Netanyahu's First Reaction

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US and Iran signed framework deal easing tensions.

Netanyahu reiterated Iran will never acquire nuclear weapons.

Israel remains skeptical, sees nuclear Iran as priority.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated that Iran will never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, even as the United States and Iran unveiled a landmark framework agreement aimed at easing tensions and paving the way for a broader settlement. Netanyahu's remarks came shortly after the signing of a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Washington and Tehran, which commits both sides to ending hostilities, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and negotiating a comprehensive agreement on sanctions, maritime security and Iran's nuclear programme within 60 days.

Netanyahu Doubles Down

Speaking at a brief press conference, Netanyahu insisted that Israel's position on Iran's nuclear ambitions remained unchanged despite the diplomatic breakthrough.

"Iran will never have nuclear weapons, not today and not tomorrow," he said.

כל עוד אני ראש ממשלת ישראל - לאיראן לא יהיה נשק גרעיני. pic.twitter.com/aZ7vkufFTr — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 18, 2026

"People ask me what we have achieved. We removed the immediate threat of annihilation from ourselves. Most importantly, we saved the State of Israel from the threat of total destruction," Netanyahu said.

Also Read: Trump Praises Xi, Putin For 'Neutral' Role During Iran War: 'They Could've Made It Difficult'

Landmark US-Iran Deal

The agreement signed virtually by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is being viewed as a major diplomatic breakthrough after months of heightened tensions and military confrontation.

Under the framework, both countries have agreed to pursue a broader settlement covering economic sanctions, regional security concerns and Iran's nuclear activities. The deal also includes commitments aimed at restoring stability in key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies.

Regional Concerns Remain

While Washington and Tehran have portrayed the agreement as a step towards de-escalation, Israel has remained deeply sceptical of any arrangement that could leave Iran with the capacity to revive its nuclear programme in the future.

Netanyahu's latest remarks underline that concern. Even as diplomatic efforts gather momentum, the Israeli leadership continues to view preventing a nuclear-armed Iran as a central national security priority.

The coming weeks are expected to be crucial as negotiators work towards a comprehensive agreement, while regional powers closely monitor whether the framework can translate into a lasting reduction in tensions across the Middle East.

Also Read: 'This Was Not Easy', Says Trump As He Signs US-Iran Pact During France G7 Summit | WATCH