‘Wake Up and Smell Reality’: Vance Slams Israeli Critics Over US-Iran Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vance defends US-Iran peace agreement amid Israeli criticism.

Vance emphasized Trump remains Israel's strongest international ally.

He criticized Israeli ministers' approach, questioning military-only security solutions.

President Trump called for a complete ceasefire across West Asia.

US Vice President JD Vance delivered a sharp defence of the newly signed US-Iran peace agreement on Thursday, pushing back against criticism from Israeli officials and warning that military force alone cannot solve long-term security challenges.

Speaking during a White House news briefing, Vance argued that President Donald Trump remains Israel's strongest international supporter and urged Israeli leaders to recognise Washington's role in safeguarding the country's security.

His remarks came amid growing criticism of the agreement from both the United States and Israel, where opponents have argued that the deal does not adequately address Iran's missile programme or provide a clear roadmap for dismantling its nuclear facilities.

Vance Calls Trump Israel’s Only Powerful Ally

Addressing criticism from Israeli political circles, Vance stressed that Trump remains uniquely supportive of Israel at a time when international backing has become increasingly limited.

"Donald J. Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time," Vance said. He added that if he were a member of the Israeli cabinet, he would not be attacking "the only powerful ally" the country has left.

The vice president also highlighted the depth of American military support for Israel, noting that a significant portion of the country's defensive weapons systems had been built in the United States and funded by American taxpayers.

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‘Israel’s Problem Is Not Donald Trump’

Vance went on to argue that Israeli leaders should focus on broader strategic realities rather than criticising the US president.

"The problem for Israel is not Donald J. Trump," he said, adding that anyone who viewed the American president as Israel's primary challenge needed to "wake up and smell the reality of the situation."

His comments underscored growing tensions between Washington and some members of Israel's political leadership following the announcement of the agreement with Iran.

The vice president's defence of the deal reflected the Trump administration's position that diplomacy remains essential to preventing further escalation across the region.

Sharp Criticism of Israeli Ministers

In an interview with The New York Times, Vance directly criticised Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, both of whom have opposed the US-Iran agreement.

Questioning their approach, Vance argued that Israel could not rely solely on military action to address every security threat it faces.

"What is your exact proposal? You're a country of 9 million people. You can't just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have," he said.

Vance also described the reaction in Israel as surprising, suggesting that it stemmed from a lack of trust despite what he characterised as sustained American support for the region.

Debate Continues Over Iran Agreement

The agreement reached this week is intended to bring an end to the war with Iran, but it has drawn criticism from opponents who argue that it leaves key issues unresolved.

Critics in both the US and Israel contend that the deal fails to sufficiently limit Iran's missile capabilities and does not establish a clear path towards dismantling Tehran's nuclear infrastructure.

Others have also expressed concern that the agreement could restrict Israel's ongoing military operations against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

Despite those concerns, the Trump administration has continued to defend the arrangement as the best available route to reducing tensions and creating space for negotiations.

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Trump Calls for Ceasefire Across the Region

Shortly after Vance's remarks, President Trump used social media to encourage all parties in West Asia to remain committed to diplomacy.

The president said he expected all sides to uphold efforts aimed at preventing further conflict and supporting ongoing negotiations.

"We expect a complete Ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Israel," Trump wrote, reinforcing the administration's push for broader regional stability following the agreement with Iran.