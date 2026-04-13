'Extraordinary Men': Trump Lauds Pak's Shehbaz, And Asim For Hosting Iran Talks

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HomeNewsWorld'Extraordinary Men': Trump Lauds Pak's Shehbaz Sharif, And Asim Munir For Hosting Iran Talks

'Extraordinary Men': Trump Lauds Pak's Shehbaz Sharif, And Asim Munir For Hosting Iran Talks

Trump praised Pakistan’s Sharif and Asim for hosting failed US–Iran talks in Islamabad, called them “extraordinary”, reiterated his role in averting India–Pakistan conflict.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 09:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump praises Pakistan leaders for hosting US-Iran talks.
  • Talks focused on Iran's nuclear ambitions, concluded unsuccessfully.

United States President Donald Trump praised Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir for hosting US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad even though it failed to reach to any negotiations and once again he credited himself for stopping India–Pakistan conflict. 

Calling Asim Munir and Sharif "very extraordinary men, kind and highly competent leadership," Trump said that the meeting between Iran and the US began early in the morning, and lasted throughout the night, close to 20 hours and the only one thing that matters to Iran was that they are unwilling to give up its nuclear weapons.  

Trump Praises Pakistan's Leadership

In a post on Truth Social, Trump also reiterated his claim that he had helped avert a major India–Pakistan conflict, saying Pakistani leaders had thanked him for “saving millions of lives” — an assertion India has consistently rejected.

"Iran promised to open the Strait of Hormuz, and they knowingly failed to do so. This caused anxiety, dislocation, and pain to many people and Countries throughout the World. They say they put mines in the water, even though all of their Navy, and most of their “mine droppers,” have been completely blown up. They may have done so, but what ship owner would want to take the chance? There is great dishonor and permanent harm to the reputation of Iran, and what’s left of their 'Leaders,' but we are beyond all of that. As they promised, they better begin the process of getting this INTERNATIONAL WATERWAY OPEN AND FAST! Every Law in the book is being violated by them. I have been fully debriefed by Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, on the meeting that took place in Islamabad through the kind and very competent leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan. They are very extraordinary men, and continuously thank me for saving 30 to 50 million lives in what would have been a horrendous War with India. I always appreciate hearing that — The amount of Humanity spoken of is incomprehensible," he said in a popst on Truth Social. 
 
"The meeting with Iran began early in the morning, and lasted throughout the night — Close to 20 hours. I could go into great detail, and talk about much that has been gotten but, there is only one thing that matters — IRAN IS UNWILLING TO GIVE UP ITS NUCLEAR AMBITIONS! In many ways, the points that were agreed to are better than us continuing our Military Operations to conclusion, but all of those points don’t matter compared to allowing Nuclear Power to be in the hands of such volatile, difficult, unpredictable people. My three Representatives, as all of this time went by, became, not surprisingly, very friendly and respectful of Iran’s Representatives, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Abbas Araghchi, and Ali Bagheri, but that doesn’t matter because they were very unyielding as to the single most important issue and, as I have always said, right from the beginning, and many years ago, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!" he added. 

Pakistan played a key role in bringing the United States and Iran to the table for rare high-level, face-to-face talks aimed at ending weeks of conflict. Sharif said Munir’s “tireless efforts” were instrumental in securing the negotiations, with the army chief also overseeing the arrival and departure of both delegations.

However, the marathon talks, led by JD Vance for the US, concluded without an agreement. Washington blamed Iran’s refusal to abandon its nuclear programme, while Tehran dismissed US demands as unreasonable.

Hormuz Blockade Ordered

Trump has announced a sweeping naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, sharply escalating tensions with Iran after talks failed to resolve the nuclear dispute. While he said most issues had been agreed, Trump claimed the key sticking point remained Iran’s nuclear ambitions and warned of strong action against any threat to shipping.

Trump said the US Navy would immediately begin blocking vessels entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most vital oil routes.He accused Iran of fuelling uncertainty by suggesting sea mines may be present, describing it as “extortion” on the global stage. The US will also intercept vessels suspected of paying tolls to Iran and begin operations to clear any mines in the waterway.

Issuing a stern warning, Trump said any attack on US forces or commercial shipping would trigger overwhelming retaliation, adding that several countries are expected to support the blockade.

US-Israel-Iran War

The war in the Middle East broke out on February 28 when the US and Israeli forces attacked Iran, killing its supreme leader Ali Khamenei and other senior leaders.

In response, Iran attacked Israel and US military bases in Gulf countries. Israel and the US then continued striking Iranian sites until Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire last Tuesday.

Thousands of people have so far been killed across the Middle East in the war.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Donald Trump say about Pakistan's leaders?

Donald Trump called Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir

Did the US-Iran talks in Islamabad result in an agreement?

No, the marathon talks concluded without an agreement. Washington blamed Iran's refusal to abandon its nuclear program, while Tehran dismissed US demands.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 09:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Islamabad Donald Trump US Pakistan Shehbaz SHarif Asim Munir Donald Trump. US Iran Peace Talks US Iran Ceasefire West Asia Conflicts
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