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HomeNewsWorldIran Says It Is Reviewing Fresh US Proposal, Will Respond Soon

Iran Says It Is Reviewing Fresh US Proposal, Will Respond Soon

Iran is reviewing a new US proposal to end the Gulf conflict, with a draft pact possibly reopening Hormuz and easing sanctions. Tehran to respond soon as talks progress.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 06 May 2026 11:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran reviews US proposal for preliminary Gulf conflict resolution.
  • Tehran to soon respond via Pakistan on proposed terms.

Iran said on Wednesday it is reviewing a fresh US proposal as both sides appear to be edging towards a preliminary one-page memorandum aimed at ending the Gulf conflict, with more complex issues, including Tehran’s nuclear programme, to be addressed later.

Tehran To Convey Response Soon

An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, quoted by the ISNA news agency, said Tehran would soon convey its response via Pakistan, which hosted the only round of peace talks and continues to act as a key intermediary. US President Donald Trump indicated progress but offered no specifics, saying the war could end if Iran agrees to the proposed terms, while cautioning it was too early for direct talks, Reuters reported.

Sources familiar with the mediation said the draft 14-point memorandum could pave the way for restoring shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, easing US sanctions, and initiating discussions on curbs to Iran’s nuclear activities. However, several longstanding US demands,  including limits on Iran’s missile programme and its support for regional proxy groups, are reportedly not part of the initial framework.

Iran Seeks 'fair Agreement'

Despite signs of progress, uncertainty remains. Iran has signalled it is seeking a “fair and comprehensive agreement”, while Israel, a key US ally, is said to be preparing for a possible escalation, indicating it is not yet aligned with any imminent deal.

Markets reacted sharply to reports of a potential breakthrough, with global oil prices dropping significantly amid hopes of reduced disruption to energy supplies. Meanwhile, Trump temporarily paused a naval operation aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, citing advances in negotiations.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Iran currently reviewing from the US?

Iran is reviewing a fresh US proposal which appears to be a preliminary one-page memorandum. This aims to end the Gulf conflict, with more complex issues to be addressed later.

How will Iran convey its response to the US proposal?

Iran will soon convey its response through Pakistan, which has been acting as a key intermediary and hosted previous peace talks.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 11:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Iran War Iran US Ceasefire US Iran War Donald Truump
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