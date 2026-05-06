Iran is reviewing a fresh US proposal which appears to be a preliminary one-page memorandum. This aims to end the Gulf conflict, with more complex issues to be addressed later.
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Iran Says It Is Reviewing Fresh US Proposal, Will Respond Soon
Iran is reviewing a new US proposal to end the Gulf conflict, with a draft pact possibly reopening Hormuz and easing sanctions. Tehran to respond soon as talks progress.
- Iran reviews US proposal for preliminary Gulf conflict resolution.
- Tehran to soon respond via Pakistan on proposed terms.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Iran currently reviewing from the US?
How will Iran convey its response to the US proposal?
Iran will soon convey its response through Pakistan, which has been acting as a key intermediary and hosted previous peace talks.
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