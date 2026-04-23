President Trump directed the US Navy to shoot and kill any boat attempting to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz, with no hesitation.
Trump Orders Navy to ‘Shoot And Kill’ Mine-Laying Boats Amid Hormuz Blockade
Donald Trump ordered the US Navy to “shoot and kill” boats laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions with Iran amid ongoing conflict over the key global oil route.
- Trump orders Navy to shoot/kill boats laying mines in Strait of Hormuz.
- US Navy intensifying mine clearance operations in the strait.
US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had directed the US Navy to "shoot and kill" any boat attempting to put mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz, signalling a sharp escalation in tensions with Iran.
Posting on Truth Social, Trump said there should be “no hesitation” in enforcing the order, while also instructing US minesweepers to intensify clearance operations in the strait.
"I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be (Their naval ships are ALL, 159 of them, at the bottom of the sea!), that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is to be no hesitation. Additionally, our mine “sweepers” are clearing the Strait right now. I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump said in a post on truth Social.
Strait Of Hormuz Crisis
Related Video
ELECTION UPDATE: Bengal voting turns tense as violence, identity politics dominate phase 1
Frequently Asked Questions
What directive did President Trump give to the US Navy regarding the Strait of Hormuz?
What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz?
The Strait of Hormuz is a key global oil route that typically handles about one-fifth of global oil shipments.