US To Strike Iran 'Within Hours'? Trump Meets Top Advisers As Washington Readies Offensive

HomeNewsWorldUS To Strike Iran 'Within Hours'? Trump Meets Top Advisers As Washington Readies Offensive

Amid rising Iran tensions, Trump convened national security advisors, weighing diplomacy against potential military action.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 09:15 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

US President Donald Trump convened a high-level meeting with senior national security advisers on Wednesday amid rising tensions with Iran, as reports suggest American forces could be ready to launch strikes against Tehran as early as this weekend.

Two US officials familiar with the discussions told Axios that the President was briefed on indirect nuclear talks held earlier in the week in Geneva and that aides debated possible next steps. The meetings included presidential envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, Marco Rubio and other senior officials as Washington weighs whether diplomacy can avert conflict.

Diplomacy and Military Preparations

The military buildup in the Middle East, including the nearing arrival of the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group, has put pressure on the White House to prepare for a possible campaign against Iran, reports say. According to sources, US forces could be ready to strike as soon as Saturday, though Trump has not yet authorised any such action.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated that diplomacy remains the President’s preferred path, saying Tehran “would be very wise to make a deal” with the United States. However, she also acknowledged that there are “many arguments one could make for a strike against Iran” as gaps in negotiations persist.

Diplomatic efforts hinge on Iran submitting a detailed written proposal in response to US concerns raised in Geneva. According to a senior US official, Tehran is expected to do so in the coming weeks, but differences on core issues remain significant.

The Shape of Possible Military Action

If military action proceeds, officials and analysts say it is likely to be a sustained operation lasting weeks rather than a swift, limited strike. This would contrast with last year’s targeted attacks on Venezuelan targets and reflect the scale of assets now deployed near Iranian territory.

Frequently Asked Questions

What prompted President Trump to convene a high-level meeting with national security advisers?

President Trump met with advisers due to rising tensions with Iran and reports suggesting potential US strikes against Tehran.

What are the current diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran?

Diplomatic efforts involve indirect nuclear talks in Geneva, with the US awaiting a detailed written proposal from Iran in response to US concerns.

What is the US considering in terms of military action against Iran?

US forces may be ready to launch strikes as early as this weekend, though Trump has not authorized any action. If initiated, it's expected to be a sustained operation.

What is the White House's preferred path regarding Iran?

The White House reiterates that diplomacy remains the President's preferred path. They believe Tehran would be wise to make a deal with the United States.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 09:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Iran US
Photo Gallery

