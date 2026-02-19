US To Strike Iran 'Within Hours'? Trump Meets Top Advisers As Washington Readies Offensive

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





US President Donald Trump convened a high-level meeting with senior national security advisers on Wednesday amid rising tensions with Iran, as reports suggest American forces could be ready to launch strikes against Tehran as early as this weekend.

Two US officials familiar with the discussions told Axios that the President was briefed on indirect nuclear talks held earlier in the week in Geneva and that aides debated possible next steps. The meetings included presidential envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, Marco Rubio and other senior officials as Washington weighs whether diplomacy can avert conflict.

Diplomacy and Military Preparations

The military buildup in the Middle East, including the nearing arrival of the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group, has put pressure on the White House to prepare for a possible campaign against Iran, reports say. According to sources, US forces could be ready to strike as soon as Saturday, though Trump has not yet authorised any such action.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated that diplomacy remains the President’s preferred path, saying Tehran “would be very wise to make a deal” with the United States. However, she also acknowledged that there are “many arguments one could make for a strike against Iran” as gaps in negotiations persist.

Diplomatic efforts hinge on Iran submitting a detailed written proposal in response to US concerns raised in Geneva. According to a senior US official, Tehran is expected to do so in the coming weeks, but differences on core issues remain significant.

The Shape of Possible Military Action

If military action proceeds, officials and analysts say it is likely to be a sustained operation lasting weeks rather than a swift, limited strike. This would contrast with last year’s targeted attacks on Venezuelan targets and reflect the scale of assets now deployed near Iranian territory.