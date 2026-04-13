Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo As 'Weak' Over Iran War Comments

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump attacked Pope Leo, calling him weak on crime.

Pope Leo criticized Trump's foreign policy and immigration.

Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on Pope Leo, called him "weak" on Crime, and "terrible" for foreign policy, and also said that if he was not in the White House, the religious leader wouldn’t be in the Vatican.

This came after US-born first Pope criticised President Trump's foreign and immigration policies. Wiythout naming Trump, Leo denounced the “delusion of omnipotence” that is fueling the US-Israel war in Iran and demanded political leaders stop and negotiate peace.

'Get Your Act Together': Trump

In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned Leo to get his act together, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician and "It’s hurting him very badly and the Catholic Church."

"Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy. He talks about “fear” of the Trump Administration, but doesn’t mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart. I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn’t! I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country. And I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History," Trump said on social media post.

"Leo should be thankful because, as everyone knows, he was a shocking surprise. He wasn’t on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump. If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican. Unfortunately, Leo’s Weak on Crime, Weak on Nuclear Weapons, does not sit well with me, nor does the fact that he meets with Obama Sympathizers like David Axelrod, a LOSER from the Left, who is one of those who wanted churchgoers and clerics to be arrested. Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church!" he added.

What Pope Leo said

Pope Leo led an evening prayer at St Peter’s Basilica as US–Iran talks began in Pakistan and a fragile ceasefire held, using the moment to issue a pointed appeal against war and displays of power.

Without naming the United States or Donald Trump, the first US-born pope condemned what he called the “idolatry of self and money” and warned against the glorification of military strength. His remarks appeared to counter rhetoric from US officials who have justified the conflict in religious terms.

Leo, who had initially offered restrained calls for peace, has grown more outspoken in recent days. He previously criticised threats to destroy Iranian civilisation as unacceptable and urged dialogue over escalation.

The service was attended by international clergy, including Tehran’s archbishop, and representatives of the US diplomatic corps. Simultaneous prayer gatherings were held worldwide.

Framing prayer as a way to break cycles of violence, Leo said faith should resist rising aggression and the misuse of religion to justify war, stressing that God does not endorse conflict or those who wage it.