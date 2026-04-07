US Iran War Live Updates:Iran Warns Of Global Fallout As US Tensions Escalate

US Iran Israel War Live News Updates: Tensions between Iran and the United States have sharply intensified after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that any breach of its “red lines” by Washington would trigger a response extending beyond the Middle East. The warning follows fresh threats from US President Donald Trump over the Strait of Hormuz. With Tehran suspending direct talks and fears growing over key global shipping routes, concerns are mounting about a wider geopolitical and energy crisis unfolding.

IRGC Warns Of Wider Retaliation

In a strongly worded statement, the IRGC said it would respond decisively if the United States targets Iranian civilian infrastructure. It cautioned that retaliation would not be confined to the region, signalling the potential for a broader escalation.

According to Iranian state-linked media, the warning comes amid US threats of possible strikes if Tehran fails to meet demands regarding the Strait of Hormuz-a vital global oil transit route. A senior Iranian source told Reuters that, in the event of further escalation, Iran’s regional allies could move to block the Bab el-Mandeb strait, raising the risk of major disruption to global energy supplies.

The remarks underline growing fears that any confrontation could spill beyond the Gulf, impacting international shipping lanes and energy markets.

US Denies Nuclear Strike Speculation

Meanwhile, the White House has pushed back against speculation that Vice President JD Vance hinted at a potential nuclear strike on Iran. Officials clarified that his remarks about the US possessing tools “not yet used” were not a reference to nuclear capabilities.

The clarification followed concerns sparked by Vance’s comments about enforcing Trump’s ultimatum. US officials reiterated that there are no plans for nuclear action, even as Washington continues to signal a tougher stance on Tehran.

Iran Suspends Direct Talks

Diplomatic efforts have also taken a hit, with Iran suspending direct communication with the US following Trump’s threat to destroy Iran’s “entire civilisation”. The development, reported by The Wall Street Journal, comes just ahead of Washington’s deadline linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the breakdown in direct contact, backchannel negotiations through regional mediators are ongoing. However, the pause complicates efforts to de-escalate tensions at a time when the risk of conflict-and its global consequences-appears to be rising sharply.