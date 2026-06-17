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HomeNewsWorld'US-Iran Deal To Be Signed Shortly, Maybe Tomorrow Or Next Day': Trump

'US-Iran Deal To Be Signed Shortly, Maybe Tomorrow Or Next Day': Trump

Trump said the Iran deal could be signed within days, adding that Tehran has agreed not to produce or acquire nuclear weapons.

Reported By : Vinita Bhat | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 11:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump announced Iran deal could be signed in days.
  • Iran agreed not to produce or acquire nuclear weapons.
  • He warned against breach, aiming for wider Middle East peace.

US President Donald Trump has said a deal reached with Iran over the weekend could be formally signed within days, describing it as a major breakthrough with the potential to reshape stability across the Middle East. Speaking on the sidelines of the G7 summit, Trump said Tehran had agreed not to produce or acquire a nuclear weapon and was cooperating on measures related to its nuclear programme. He expressed confidence that the understanding would pave the way for broader regional peace efforts, while warning that any failure to honour the agreement would trigger a forceful response.

Deal Nears Signing

Trump said the agreement reached on Sunday could be signed as early as the next few days. 

He added that Iran had been acting "appropriately" during the negotiations and said the deal would include arrangements concerning enriched nuclear material stored deep underground. Trump also revealed that a copy of the agreement had been shared with Israel, which he described as a key partner in the process.

While welcoming Israeli cooperation, Trump suggested that Israel could handle certain regional issues differently, particularly in Lebanon. He said he felt sympathy for the Lebanese people, arguing that decades of instability had taken a heavy toll on the country.

Also Read: 'A Historic Milestone': PM Modi Welcomes July 15 Launch Of India-UK Trade Agreement

Warning To Tehran

Despite his optimism, Trump warned that the agreement would have serious consequences if breached. He said the understanding was currently in the form of a memorandum but stressed that both sides were clear about their commitments.

Trump argued that Iran had become stronger in recent years and claimed earlier military action against its nuclear capabilities had prevented the country from becoming an unstoppable force. He also thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his role in the process.

Bigger Regional Goal

The US President said he hoped the agreement would mark the beginning of a wider peace initiative across the Middle East. He pointed to developments involving Gaza and ongoing efforts to weaken Hamas, saying Washington was working towards a broader regional settlement.

Also Read: 'We'll Bomb Iran Again If They Don't Behave': Trump Warns Tehran

Before You Go

Maharashtra Politics: Uddhav Sena Faces Fresh Revolt as Six MPs Back Shinde Camp Move

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 11:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Iran Deal TRUMP Iran US Peace Deal Update
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