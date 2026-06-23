Rubio Says Lasting West Asia Peace Impossible Without Curbing Iran-Backed Proxies

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rubio links West Asia peace to curbing Iran-backed groups.

US-Tehran negotiations include addressing Iran-aligned groups' activities.

Rubio asserts free passage in crucial Strait of Hormuz.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that any lasting peace in West Asia will require addressing the activities of Iran-backed groups across the region, arguing that an end to hostilities cannot be achieved while Tehran's proxies continue launching attacks and supporting militant organisations.

Speaking about the ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran under the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Rubio said issues relating to Iran-aligned groups operating in countries such as Iraq, as well as organisations including Hamas and Hezbollah, form part of the broader diplomatic framework.

"You can't have the end of hostilities and conflicts in the region as long as Iranian proxies are launching missiles and drones from Iraq and participating in terrorism," Rubio said, adding that the matter is covered under the MoU and will be taken up at the appropriate stage of negotiations.

The US Secretary of State stressed that regional stability depends not only on resolving direct disputes between Iran and the United States but also on curbing the influence and military activities of Tehran-backed groups across West Asia.

'Peace Through Strength'

Rubio suggested that the agreement between Washington and Tehran extends beyond immediate ceasefire arrangements and is designed to create conditions for a broader regional settlement. He indicated that Iran's support for proxy groups would inevitably feature in future rounds of talks.

Describing the US approach as one of "peace through strength", Rubio said maintaining deterrence remains central to Washington's strategy for securing long-term stability in the region.

His remarks come as international attention remains focused on the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime corridor through which a significant portion of the world's oil and gas supplies transit.

'No Country Has Right To Impose Tolls': Rubio On Hormuz

Addressing concerns over navigation through the waterway, Rubio reaffirmed Washington's commitment to ensuring freedom of passage and said no country has the right to impose tolls, fees or restrictions on vessels using international waterways.

"That's the law. It's an international waterway. No country is allowed to charge tolls or fees on an international waterway," he said.

Rubio noted that the principle applies globally and is firmly rooted in international law.

"That's existing international law. That's the way it is, and that's the way we expect it will be here," he added.

'I Think All Country Will Agress With Us'

The top US diplomat also expressed confidence that countries across the Gulf and wider region share Washington's position on maintaining unrestricted maritime transit through the Strait.

"I think all the countries in this region would agree with us," Rubio said.

The comments come amid efforts by the United States and Iran to implement the terms of their recent agreement and advance negotiations aimed at reducing tensions across West Asia while safeguarding regional security and global energy flows.