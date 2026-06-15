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HomeNewsWorldIran Calls Turkey, Iraq And Egypt; Reveals Conditions Put Before Trump

Iran Calls Turkey, Iraq And Egypt; Reveals Conditions Put Before Trump

Iran briefs Turkey, Iraq and Egypt on conditions linked to the US peace deal, while PM Modi welcomes the move and calls for lasting stability.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
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  • Netanyahu seeks meeting with Trump regarding US-Iran peace deal.

A diplomatic push appears to be gathering momentum in West Asia following a reported peace understanding between the United States and Iran. As efforts continue to secure a lasting end to regional tensions, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held separate conversations with his counterparts in Turkey, Iraq and Egypt, outlining Tehran’s expectations from the agreement. The talks come amid hopes that the deal could help restore stability across the region, safeguard global trade routes and prevent further escalation, while key international leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have welcomed the development.

Iran Outlines Conditions

According to a post shared by Abbas Araghchi on Telegram, the Iranian foreign minister spoke separately with the foreign ministers of Turkey, Iraq and Egypt following the reported understanding with Washington.

During the conversations, Araghchi stressed that Israeli military strikes on Lebanon must come to a complete halt. He also stated that the responsibility for implementing the framework agreement aimed at ending the conflict rests with the United States.

The Iranian minister thanked Turkey, Iraq and Egypt for their support during efforts to finalise the agreement. Tehran’s outreach to regional partners is being viewed as part of a broader diplomatic effort to build support for the deal and ensure its effective implementation.

Also Read: Iran Confirms Peace Deal With US, Sets Conditions To Begin 60-Day Negotiations

PM Modi Welcomes Deal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the reported understanding between the US and Iran, describing it as a positive step towards ending conflict in West Asia.

In a message posted on X, Modi said the conflict had caused significant economic disruption worldwide and resulted in the loss of many lives. He expressed hope that the effective implementation of the agreement would help restore peace and stability in the region.

The Prime Minister also noted that improved regional security could ensure uninterrupted movement through key maritime routes and contribute to the protection of global trade. He further voiced optimism that remaining issues between the two sides would be resolved through dialogue, ultimately leading to a comprehensive and lasting settlement.

Netanyahu Seeks Trump Meeting

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly seeking a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss the Iran agreement.

According to NBC News, citing an Israeli official, Netanyahu is attempting to arrange talks with Trump following the announcement of the deal. Earlier, CNN reported that the Israeli leader hoped to meet the US President after the G7 Summit, highlighting Israel’s continued interest in the evolving diplomatic developments surrounding Iran.

Also Read: Iran Arrive In USA For FIFA World Cup 2026 As Historic Peace Agreement Is Announced

Before You Go

Global Peace Initiative: PM Modi Welcomes US-Iran Agreement, Backs End to Regional Conflict

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deal TRUMP Hormuz Iran US War Live News US Iran Live News Update
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