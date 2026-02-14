Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The United States military is preparing for the possibility of extended operations against Iran that could last weeks, should President Donald Trump authorise an attack, according to two US officials familiar with the planning.

The officials, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the discussions, said the preparations signal the potential for a far more serious confrontation between Washington and Tehran than previously witnessed.

Diplomacy Under Strain

The disclosure comes at a delicate moment for diplomacy. US and Iranian representatives met in Oman last week in a renewed attempt to ease tensions over Tehran’s nuclear programme. The talks followed a visible build-up of American military assets in the region, a move that has reignited fears of fresh conflict.

On Friday, US defence officials confirmed that the Pentagon is deploying an additional aircraft carrier to the Middle East. The move will be accompanied by thousands of additional troops, along with fighter jets, guided-missile destroyers and other capabilities designed both to launch strikes and to defend against potential retaliation.

The bolstered presence marks a significant escalation in readiness. While the United States has previously stationed two aircraft carriers in the region, including last year during strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, the current planning envisions the possibility of sustained military engagement rather than a limited action.

Speaking to American service members at a base in North Carolina on Friday, Trump acknowledged the challenges in negotiations with Tehran.

“It’s been difficult to make a deal,” he said. “Sometimes you have to have fear. That’s the only thing that really will get the situation taken care of.”

His remarks underscored the administration’s tougher tone as diplomatic efforts continue behind closed doors.

White House Says ‘All Options’ Remain Available

Asked about preparations for a potential long-term operation, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly declined to detail specific plans but emphasised that no course of action has been ruled out.

“President Trump has all options on the table with regard to Iran,” Kelly said. “He listens to a variety of perspectives on any given issue, but makes the final decision based on what is best for our country and national security.”

The Pentagon declined to comment on operational specifics.

Last year’s military action against Iranian nuclear sites offers a point of comparison. June’s “Midnight Hammer” operation was effectively a one-off strike, with stealth bombers flying from the United States to hit nuclear facilities inside Iran. Tehran responded with a limited retaliatory attack on a US base in Qatar, an exchange that stopped short of wider escalation.

This time, however, US planning appears to contemplate a campaign that could unfold over weeks rather than hours, a scenario that would mark a profound shift in the scale and intensity of hostilities between the two adversaries.