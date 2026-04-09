Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







US President Donald Trump on Wednesday renewed his criticism of NATO allies and revived his controversial interest in acquiring Greenland, shortly after a temporary ceasefire agreement with Iran shifted focus away from active hostilities in West Asia.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused NATO of failing to support the United States during the recent conflict, while again pointing to Greenland as a strategic priority.

“NATO wasn't there when we needed them, and they won't be there if we need them again. Remember Greenland, that big, poorly run, piece of ice!!!” Trump said.

Trump's remarks came after his closed-door meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Following a two-hour meeting, Rutte acknowledged underlying tensions within the alliance, saying the conversation was candid yet constructive, even as differences over the Iran conflict became more apparent.

“He is clearly disappointed with many Nato allies, and I can see his point,” Rutte said on The Lead with Jake Tapper, adding: “This was a very frank, very open discussion, but also a discussion between two good friends,” Reuters reported.

Without naming specific countries, Rutte noted that “some” NATO members had fallen short of expectations during the Iran operation, while stressing that “the large majority of Europeans” had backed the effort.

Renewed Greenland Push After Ceasefire

Trump’s remarks come days after Washington and Tehran agreed to a temporary ceasefire based on what he described as a “workable” 10-point framework. The two sides are expected to hold direct talks in Islamabad this weekend in an effort to end weeks of intense fighting.

With tensions easing on that front, Trump appeared to redirect attention to longstanding geopolitical ambitions, including the acquisition of Greenland—an idea that has previously drawn sharp criticism from European leaders.

Earlier proposals by Trump to take control of the Arctic territory had unsettled capitals across Europe and strained transatlantic ties. Leaders in France and Germany had urged the European Union to consider using its Anti-Coercion Instrument in response, before tensions eased following claims of a “framework” agreement on U.S. access to Greenland’s mineral resources.

Trump Criticises Allies Over Iran War Support

During the conflict with Iran, Trump repeatedly criticised U.S. allies for what he described as a lack of support, extending his criticism beyond NATO to key Indo-Pacific partners.

“Japan didn't help us, Australia didn't help us, South Korea didn't help us, and then you get to NATO -- NATO didn't help us,” Trump said at a White House news conference on Wednesday.

Highlighting the U.S. military presence abroad, he added: “We've got 50,000 soldiers in Japan to protect them from North Korea; we have 45,000 soldiers in South Korea to protect us from Kim Jong Un.”

Strategic Tensions Persist Over Greenland Issue

Trump has long argued that Greenland’s location and natural resources are critical to U.S. security interests, particularly in countering the influence of Russia and China in the Arctic region. However, authorities in Denmark, Greenland, and across Europe have consistently rejected any suggestion of a transfer of control, emphasising the territory’s right to self-determination.

The latest remarks signal that despite a pause in Middle East hostilities, tensions between Washington and its traditional allies could remain a significant point of friction.