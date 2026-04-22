Iran Rejects Trump’s Ceasefire Extension, Calls It ‘Ruse’ For Surprise Attack

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran calls US Strait of Hormuz blockade an act of war.

US extends ceasefire, demands unified proposal from Iran.

Iran cites blockade violation as precondition for talks.

US official cites Pakistani request, Iranian divisions.

Iran has rejected the decision of US President Donald Trump to extend the ceasefire and termed the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as an act of war.

An adviser to Iran’s parliamentary speaker and chief negotiator, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, described it as a tactic to prepare for a potential “surprise attack”.

The adviser also called for a military response against the ongoing US blockade, signalling Tehran’s growing unease over Washington’s actions. According to Reuters, Iran views the continued restrictions as a provocation despite the announcement of a truce extension.

Ceasefire Extended, Blockade Continues

On Tuesday, Trump announced that the ceasefire with Iran would be prolonged, but made it clear that the naval blockade on Iranian ports would remain in place. He said Tehran must first present a “unified proposal” to move forward with negotiations.

ALSO READ | ‘Fractured Government’ And Pakistan’s 'Request': What Made Trump Extend Iran Ceasefire

Pakistan’s Request, Iran’s Internal Divisions Cited

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump said the decision was influenced by a request from Pakistan’s leadership and what he described as divisions within the Iranian government. “There is serious division within Iran’s government, so we have decided to hold off our attack and extend the ceasefire until they present a unified proposal,” he said.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance has cancelled his planned visit to Islamabad, where a second round of talks with Iran was expected. A White House official confirmed the development, stating that Washington is currently awaiting Tehran’s response.

Tehran Sets Precondition for Talks

Iran has not confirmed its participation in further negotiations and has laid down a clear condition: the US must lift the blockade before any talks can proceed.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Washington of violating the ceasefire, arguing that the blockade of Iranian ports amounts to an “act of war”. He further alleged that an attack on a commercial vessel and the detention of its crew constituted a serious breach.