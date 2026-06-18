Trump Praises Xi, Putin For 'Neutral' Role During Iran War: 'They Could've Made It Difficult'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump praised China, Russia for neutral stance during Iran war.

Their non-interference reportedly facilitated ceasefire, easing conflict resolution.

Praise contrasted with Trump's criticism of traditional U.S. allies.

Despite Iran ties, both nations avoided direct military involvement.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin for maintaining what he described as a “neutral” stance during the war involving Iran, saying neither leader had interfered with Washington’s efforts to limit Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Speaking after a ceasefire agreement was reached in the conflict, Trump said both Beijing and Moscow had helped create conditions that made a resolution easier to achieve.

“I just want to thank them because they made it a lot better,” Trump said after the ceasefire was adopted.

Trump Expresses Gratitude to Xi and Putin

Addressing reporters during a press conference at the Group of Seven summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, Trump said he appreciated the decision by both leaders to stay out of the conflict.

“I want to thank China, President Xi. I was with him, and he stayed neutral, totally neutral, and I appreciate it,” Trump said.

He extended similar praise to the Russian president, adding: “And I want to thank Vladimir Putin, he was very neutral. They could have made it much more difficult for us.”

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Contrast With Criticism of US Allies

Trump’s remarks marked a notable contrast with his recent criticism of several US allies, including countries in Europe and Japan.

The US president has repeatedly expressed frustration that allied nations did not provide greater support during the military operation or in efforts to reopen and secure the Strait of Hormuz, the key maritime trade route that had been blocked by Iran.

While Washington’s allies faced criticism from Trump, China and Russia were singled out for praise over their handling of the conflict and their decision not to become directly involved.

China and Russia’s Ties With Tehran

Both Moscow and Beijing maintain close relations with Tehran, making Trump’s comments particularly noteworthy.

Russia has previously warned that the conflict could trigger a nuclear arms race across the Middle East, highlighting concerns over the broader regional consequences of the war.

China, meanwhile, publicly condemned Washington’s strikes on Tehran, describing them as a serious violation of Iranian sovereignty. According to people familiar with the matter, US intelligence officials assessed that Beijing supplied Tehran with goods that could have potential military applications. Chinese independent oil refiners also remained major buyers of Iranian crude during the conflict despite US sanctions.

Trump Says Xi Helped Prevent Escalation

Despite those tensions, Trump argued that Xi had played a constructive role in helping bring the conflict to an end.

According to Trump, China refrained from providing significant military assistance to Iran during the war, a decision he suggested helped prevent further escalation.

“They could have sent in an oil ship with six destroyers alongside of it, on each side. They didn't do that. President Xi helped me. He tried to help, and I think he probably helped get it solved,” Trump said.

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Beijing Reiterates Call for Peace

Following Trump’s comments, China’s embassy in Washington reiterated Beijing’s longstanding position on the conflict.

A spokesperson for the embassy said China’s approach had remained “consistent” throughout the crisis and emphasised that the country had been “working tirelessly for the end of fighting and peace.”

The statement underscored Beijing’s assertion that it had sought to promote a diplomatic resolution while avoiding direct involvement in the conflict.