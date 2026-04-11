Iran Carries Minab Victims’ Portraits, Bloodied Schoolbags On Pak Flight

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HomeNewsWorldIran Delegation Carries Minab Victims’ Portraits, Bloodied Schoolbags As 'Companions' On Pak Flight

Iran Delegation Carries Minab Victims’ Portraits, Bloodied Schoolbags As 'Companions' On Pak Flight

Iran delegation to US talks in Pakistan carried Minab attack victims’ photos, blood-stained bags and roses. Tehran said over 175 killed, amid disputed claims and UN call for investigation.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
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  • Iran delegation carries Minab attack's victims photos and school bag to peace talks.

As Iranian officials departed for Pakistan to engage in peace talks with the United States, the shadow of the Minab attack traveled with them. Images of the children affected, along with blood-stained backpacks and roses left in their memory accompanied an Iranian delegation led by Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. 

In a post on X, Ghalibaf shared an emotional picture where he could be seen looking at the photos of the children and their belongings. Sharing this photo, the speaker wrote: "My companions on this flight  #Minab168"

Minab School Attack

On the opening day of the US–Israel war with Iran, airstrikes struck the Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab, which Tehran says killed more than 175 children and teachers. In the aftermath, Iranian state television broadcast images from the girls’ funerals: small coffins draped in Iranian flags, carried from a truck through a large, grieving crowd towards the burial site.

A week later, US President Donald Trump attributed responsibility to Iran for what Iranian authorities described as a deadly strike on the school in the southern county of Minab. “We think it was done by Iran,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One. “Because they are very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions. They have no accuracy whatsoever.”

Following the attack, the United Nations Human Rights Office, without assigning blame, called for an investigation. “The onus is on the forces that carried out the attack to investigate it,” UN human rights spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said at a press briefing in Geneva.

US–Iran Peace Talks In Islamabad

Delegations from the United States and Iran are due to meet in Islamabad today for peace talks centred on Tehran’s 10-point ceasefire proposal. Iran’s delegation will be led by Speaker Ghalibaf, alongside Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and 12 other officials. The Iranian team arrived in Pakistan early on Saturday and was received by Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Chief of Defence Staff and Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

US Vice President JD Vance is expected to attend, accompanied by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What event overshadowed the peace talks between Iran and the United States?

The shadow of the Minab attack, which killed over 175 children and teachers, accompanied the Iranian delegation to peace talks in Pakistan.

Who led the Iranian delegation to the peace talks in Pakistan?

The Iranian delegation was led by Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, accompanied by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and twelve other officials.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Us Iran Attack US Israel Strike Iran US Iran Ceasefire US Attack Shajareh Tayyebeh School In Minab US Iran Peace Talk Iran US Reach Islamabad
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