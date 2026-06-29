US, Iran Agree To Halt Hostilities 'For Now', To Hold Hormuz Talks In Doha This Week: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US, Iran agree to suspend hostilities, hold Doha talks.

Talks aim to preserve ceasefire, resolve Strait of Hormuz.

Both nations dispute control over strategic Strait navigation rights.

Negotiations will test ceasefire stability and interpretation differences.

The United States and Iran have agreed to suspend hostilities "for now" and will hold talks in Doha this week in an effort to preserve their fragile ceasefire and resolve differences over the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report by Axios.

"We decided to stop all the kinetic activity," a senior US official told Axios, using the military term for strikes and other offensive operations.

Another US official said both countries would stand down "for now" and that "vessels can move freely" while technical negotiations continue.

Axios reported that two US officials and another source familiar with the matter confirmed that negotiators from both countries are expected to meet in the Qatari capital on Tuesday.

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Fragile Ceasefire Faces Fresh Test

The proposed talks come amid an uneasy ceasefire that has been in place for 11 days but has remained under strain following repeated exchanges of fire between the two countries.

US President Donald Trump recently warned that Washington could restart military operations and "finish the job" if Iran failed to comply with the terms of the agreement.

Strait Of Hormuz Remains Main Dispute

The upcoming negotiations are expected to focus primarily on the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most critical oil transit chokepoint, after weeks of tensions disrupted commercial shipping through the strategic waterway.

The ceasefire, now 11 days old, has remained under pressure following repeated exchanges between Washington and Tehran. US President Donald Trump recently warned that military operations could resume if Iran failed to comply with the agreement.

Despite the pause in hostilities, Washington and Tehran remain divided over who should control navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated on Sunday that Iran has the exclusive right to manage traffic through the strategic waterway under the preliminary peace agreement, according to The Wall Street Journal.

"Any attempt to establish new or separate arrangements from those currently being carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran will only lead to further complications, delay the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and increase the level of tension," Araghchi said.

Washington, however, maintains that the agreement does not grant Iran control over the international shipping lane and insists that navigation through the strait must remain unrestricted.

Peace Deal Interpretation Differs

The disagreement follows days of military exchanges that began after Iran targeted a commercial vessel travelling through a shipping route near the Omani coast. Tehran has insisted that ships should instead use a separate route closer to the Iranian coastline.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the memorandum signed earlier this month assigns Iran responsibility for facilitating the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The agreement states that "the Islamic Republic of Iran will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels" and that Iran, in consultation with regional partners, will determine future administrative and maritime arrangements for the waterway.

The outcome of Tuesday's talks is expected to determine whether the ceasefire can hold and whether both sides can resolve their competing interpretations of the agreement.