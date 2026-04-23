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HomeNewsWorldUS Intercepts Iranian Oil Tankers Near India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka Amid Escalating Gulf Tensions

US Intercepts Iranian Oil Tankers Near India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka Amid Escalating Gulf Tensions

The action is part of Washington’s maritime blockade on Iran, as Tehran retaliates by targeting ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 06:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US Navy intercepts Iranian oil tankers in Asian waters.
  • Tankers diverted from near India, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka.
  • US forces enforce maritime blockade, Iran responds with seizures.
  • Strait of Hormuz disruption exacerbates global energy crisis.

The United States military has intercepted at least three Iranian-flagged oil tankers in Asian waters, diverting them from positions near India, Malaysia and Sri Lanka, according to a Reuters report citing shipping and security sources.

The latest moves come as Washington enforces a sweeping maritime blockade on Iran’s trade, while Tehran has responded by firing on vessels attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint at the entrance to the Gulf. Nearly two months into the conflict involving the US and Israel against Iran, prospects for renewed peace talks remain uncertain despite a fragile ceasefire.

Strait of Hormuz Disruption Fuels Global Energy Crisis

The standoff has severely disrupted energy flows, with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz affecting roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and gas supplies. The fallout has triggered a global energy crunch, amplifying concerns across international markets.

In recent days, US forces have seized both an Iranian cargo vessel and an oil tanker. Iran, in turn, said it captured two container ships attempting to exit the Gulf on Wednesday after opening fire on them and another vessel, marking its first such seizures since hostilities began.

Multiple Tankers Diverted as Blockade Tightens

Citing multiple US, Indian and Western maritime security sources, the Reuters report said at least three additional Iranian-flagged tankers have been redirected by US forces in recent days.

Among them was the Deep Sea, a supertanker partially loaded with crude oil. Ship-tracking data from MarineTraffic showed it was last detected off Malaysia’s coast about a week ago.

Another vessel, the Sevin, with a capacity of up to 1 million barrels and carrying around 65% of its load, was also intercepted. Tracking data indicated it was last seen near Malaysia roughly a month ago.

The Dorena, a fully loaded supertanker carrying 2 million barrels of crude, was intercepted off southern India’s coast three days ago. US Central Command said on X that the vessel is now under the escort of a US Navy destroyer in the Indian Ocean after attempting to breach the blockade.

Shipping sources also suggested that the Iranian-flagged Derya may have been intercepted. The tanker had reportedly failed to offload its cargo in India before a US waiver permitting Iranian crude purchases expired on Sunday. It was last tracked off India’s western coast on Friday, according to MarineTraffic data.

US Central Command said on Wednesday that, since initiating the blockade, its forces have ordered 29 vessels to turn back or return to port. However, the military has not disclosed a full list of intercepted ships and did not immediately respond to Reuters’ queries regarding specific vessels, including the Derya and the Deep Sea.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which specific Iranian tankers have been intercepted by US forces?

The US has intercepted tankers like the Deep Sea, Sevin, and Dorena, with the Dorena currently under escort by a US Navy destroyer.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 06:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Israel Iran Conflict US Iran War Oil Tankers
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