US Indo-Pacific Chief Lauds Operation Sindoor, Calls It Model Of Restraint And Precision

Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (INDO-PACOM), has lauded India’s “Operation Sindoor,” describing it as an example of “remarkable restraint, strategic precision, and strength in maintaining peace.”

The remarks came during his visit to New Delhi on February 15, 2026, amid growing concerns over rising aggression and coercion in the Indo-Pacific region and discussions on deepening India–US defence cooperation.

‘We Appreciate The Restraint’

Speaking to reporters in the capital, Admiral Paparo highlighted four key aspects of the operation. He praised the “restraint shown” by India and commended India’s tactical execution and post-operation introspection, noting the seriousness with which lessons were assessed and absorbed after the mission.

"We appreciate the restraint shown. Such operations worry all peace-loving nations," he said.

Referring to the reported use of Chinese-origin weapons systems by Pakistan, including missiles and guidance systems, Paparo said important lessons had emerged regarding long-range weapons and the complexity of modern kill chains. While he did not mention China directly, he expressed serious concern over increasing “coercion and aggression” in the Indo-Pacific region.

Emphasising defence ties, Paparo said the India-US partnership has an “exponential effect on deterrence,” reflecting shared objectives of preserving peace and stability. He noted that both nations share common interests, particularly in the maritime domain.

The United States, he added, appreciates India’s role in maintaining security in the Indian Ocean. "Both countries remain committed to the principles of sovereignty, freedom of navigation, and free access to the seas," he said.

Indo-Pacific’s Strategic Importance

Paparo underscored the Indo-Pacific’s global significance, pointing out that the region accounts for nearly 60 per cent of the world’s population and over 60 per cent of global GDP, and includes seven of the world’s top ten militaries. He stressed the need for stronger partnerships to address rising security challenges, adding that military leadership and policymakers must enhance capabilities and remain prepared for contingencies.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, 2025, following a deadly terror attack on April 22, 2025, in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The attack killed 26 civilians, including 25 Indians and one Nepali national, and injured more than 20 others. It was described as the deadliest attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

India attributed the attack to Pakistan-based terror groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen, and The Resistance Front.

In response, Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on nine alleged terror launch pads and camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir over four days (May 7–10). According to official accounts, the operation involved the coordinated use of BrahMos missiles, drones, air strikes, indigenous weapons systems, and AI-enabled platforms. Indian authorities stated that no Pakistani military or civilian installations were targeted and that around 100 militants were neutralised.

Pakistan reportedly retaliated with drone activity and cross-border firing, claiming civilian casualties. However, Indian officials maintained that the operation demonstrated air superiority and compelled Pakistan to seek a ceasefire. Some international strategic assessments described the strikes as a significant shift in India’s counter-terror doctrine.

India also announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the Shimla Agreement in the aftermath.

Admiral Paparo’s remarks underscore the broader geopolitical significance of Operation Sindoor, signalling international recognition of India’s evolving military posture and highlighting the strengthening India-US strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific.