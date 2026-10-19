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English NewsNewsWorldUS-India Trade Deal: Rubio Says Agreement Is ‘Very Close’ As First Tranche Under Legal Review

US-India Trade Deal: Rubio Says Agreement Is ‘Very Close’ As First Tranche Under Legal Review

Marco Rubio said the US is very close to finalising a trade deal with India, citing negotiations as a factor in Trump’s Russian energy sanctions waiver. The deal’s first tranche is under legal review.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US nearing India trade deal, considering national security waivers.
  • India cannot shift from Russian energy overnight, Rubio stated.
  • India-US trade agreement's first tranche finalized, awaiting drafting.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday said Washington was “very close” to finalising a trade deal with India, adding that the negotiations were among the factors considered when the US President decides on national security waivers.

His remarks came days after US President Donald Trump waived certain sanctions related to Russian energy purchases, offering temporary relief to India and four other countries that could have been affected by the measures.

Speaking to reporters in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Rubio said the US was working to conclude the trade agreement with India and that the progress of the negotiations was taken into account when considering national security waivers.

“We're trying to finalize a trade deal with India right now. We're very close to doing that. So that's one of the things we take into consideration when the President makes a decision about national security waivers and things of that nature,” Rubio said.

Rubio Says India Cannot Shift From Russian Energy Overnight

Rubio’s remarks came a day after he acknowledged that India had diversified its energy imports but could not immediately move away from Russian supplies.

He had said that India was still sourcing a substantial amount of energy from Russia because it was difficult to “pivot from one day to the next”.

India-US Trade Deal: First Tranche Finalised

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said last week that the first tranche of the India-US bilateral trade agreement had been finalised and was undergoing legal drafting.

“The US bilateral trade agreement's first tranche has been finalised. It's going through the final contours, the legal drafting, and we hope to be able to finalize that soon and operationalise it once we get a comparable or competitive advantage over our peer countries,” Goyal said.

Rubio is scheduled to travel to India on Tuesday , October 20 and will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai. He will leave India on October 22.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does the US-India trade deal relate to national security waivers?

The progress of the trade negotiations is a factor the US President considers when deciding on national security waivers, such as those related to Russian energy purchases.

Why does India continue to import energy from Russia?

Secretary Rubio acknowledged India cannot pivot from Russian energy overnight. Despite diversifying, India still sources substantial amounts due to the difficulty of immediate change.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 05:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
US India Marco Rubio US India Trade Deal
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