'India A Good Friend, But Charged More Tariffs Than Any Other Country': Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that a trade deal between the US and India is "working very well" just days ahead of the self-imposed August 1 tariff deadline.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday, Trump responded to reports that New Delhi was preparing for retaliatory tariffs of 20 to 25 per cent. He criticised India for what he described as historically high tariffs on American goods compared to other countries, asserting that such practices would no longer be tolerated under his leadership.

India has been a good friend. But India has charged basically more tariffs than almost any other country over the years. But now I’m in charge. And you just can’t do that,” Trump said, hinting that the US might consider imposing a similar 20 to 25 per cent levy on Indian imports. “I think the trade deals are working out very well—hopefully for everybody—but for the United States, they’re very, very good.”

#WATCH | When asked if India is going to pay high tariffs, between 20-25%, US President Donald Trump says, "Yeah, I think so. India is my friend. They ended the war with Pakistan at my request...The deal with India is not finalised. India has been a good friend, but India has… pic.twitter.com/IYxParZqce — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2025

Despite the strong rhetoric, the US President has not yet issued any formal communication to the Indian government regarding new tariffs—unlike in cases involving other nations. The ambiguity adds a layer of uncertainty to an already complex trade relationship.

Back in April, Trump had announced a 26 per cent tariff on certain Indian goods, only to later pause those “reciprocal” measures. The move was seen as part of his broader push to address what he views as unfair trade practices targeting the US.

Meanwhile, Indian officials have struck a more measured tone. Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday noted that discussions with Washington were progressing positively.

“India today negotiates from a position of strength, a position of confidence,” Goyal said. “It is this very confidence that continuously encourages us to make good free trade agreements... Our discussions with the United States are progressing very well.”

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, speaking during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the United Kingdom, echoed a similar sentiment. He confirmed that India remains actively engaged in talks with the US on a potential Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), and emphasised the importance of maintaining close dialogue with American counterparts.