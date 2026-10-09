US ICE Agents Shoot Man In New York With 5-Year-Old In Car, Mamdani Vows To Demand End To Raids

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US immigration agents shot man near child in car.

Mayor condemned shooting; DHS cited targeted criminal operation.

Mayor to press Trump, end city ICE enforcement.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents shot and wounded a man in New York City's Marble Hill neighbourhood on Thursday while a five-year-old child was present in his car, news agency Reuters reported.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said initial reports indicated that agents had surrounded the man and the child inside the vehicle before firing several rounds. The child was believed to have escaped physical injury, he added.

"Early reports indicate agents surrounded (the man) and a 5-year-old child in his car before firing multiple rounds," Mamdani said in a statement.

Calling the incident "an unconscionable and incredibly serious situation," the mayor said he intended to speak with US President Donald Trump and press him to end immigration enforcement operations in the city, the report said.

"I will not stand by while ICE agents terrorize our communities," Mamdani said.

This afternoon in Marble Hill, a New Yorker was shot by an ICE agent in a residential neighborhood. Early reports indicate agents surrounded him and a 5-year-old child in his car before firing multiple rounds. We believe the child was physically unharmed. This is an unconscionable and incredibly serious situation. I have called the President; when we speak I will demand that he ends all ICE enforcement actions in our city. I will not stand by while ICE agents terrorize our communities. Our thoughts are with the injured New Yorker and his family tonight. We are praying for his recovery. Get ICE out of our neighborhoods. Get ICE out of our hospitals. Get ICE off our streets. Get ICE away from our children. Abolish ICE. — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) October 8, 2026

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DHS Says Shooting Occurred During Targeted Operation

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), said its officers were conducting a targeted operation in the Bronx to arrest a Dominican Republic national with a prior criminal conviction.

According to the department, an ICE officer fired a weapon during the incident, injuring the man. DHS described him as a "criminal illegal alien" and said officers provided immediate medical assistance.

"The individual is alive and at a local hospital," the department said in its statement.

DHS said the shooting took place at around 4 pm Eastern Time (2000 GMT) on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses Describe Scene

Pedro Almarez, who was working at a restaurant near the location, told Reuters that he heard gunshots and went outside to find several officers wearing ICE attire.

Almarez said three or four vehicles and a large number of ICE officers were present at the scene. He estimated that the wounded man was between 20 and 30 years old.

According to Almarez, New York Police Department officers arrived around 10 minutes after the shooting. The injured man was removed from his car only after an ambulance reached the scene, he said.

A Reuters witness at the location also reported that police had placed yellow crime-scene tape around a city block. A woman standing on a balcony overlooking the area was heard telling officers that they were "taking our children."

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ICE Shootings Draw Protests Across US

Federal immigration agents have shot at least 21 people since Republican President Donald Trump returned to office, with seven of those incidents resulting in deaths, according to the report. The shootings have triggered protests in different parts of the United States.

Critics argue that the Trump administration's push to increase deportations has contributed to a rise in violent confrontations. They have also accused the administration of resisting accountability for the actions of immigration agents.

The latest shooting has prompted Mamdani to announce plans to raise the issue directly with Trump and demand an end to ICE enforcement operations in New York City.