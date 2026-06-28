US Hits Iran's Military Sites In Fresh Strikes; IRGC Attacks Bases In Kuwait, Bahrain

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US struck Iran after tanker hit, escalating tensions.

President Trump issued stark warning, threatening Iran's very existence.

Iran retaliated, striking US facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain.

Escalation jeopardizes the recently agreed interim peace deal.

The United States carried out another round of military strikes on Iran hours after a Panama-flagged tanker was hit by an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz, marking the most serious escalation since the two sides signed an interim peace agreement two weeks ago.

US Central Command said its forces launched the operation following the attack on the tanker early Saturday. Saturday's assault on the tanker came just two days after a drone strike on a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, which had already triggered renewed hostilities between the two countries.

In Iran, state broadcaster IRIB reported hearing explosions in the southern city of Sirik early Sunday, though it did not provide further details, Reuters reported.

Trump Issues Stark Warning

US President Donald Trump issued a strong warning to Tehran in a social media post following the latest military action.

"There may come a point ‌when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!" Trump wrote.

US Central Command said its forces carried out the latest strikes in response to the attack on the tanker.

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Iran Claims Retaliatory Strikes

Iran said it retaliated on Saturday by targeting sites linked to US forces.



The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its navy and aerospace units launched coordinated missile and drone attacks against US military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to recent American strikes, Reuters reported.

In a statement carried by Press TV, the IRGC accused Washington of violating the ceasefire.

"Violating the ceasefire is contrary to Clause 1 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and will result in the complete halt of all diplomatic processes," the statement said.

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Tensions Rise Despite Interim Peace Deal

The latest exchange of attacks represents the most significant deterioration in relations since Washington and Tehran agreed to an interim peace arrangement aimed at easing months of hostilities and safeguarding maritime traffic through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

The renewed violence has cast fresh uncertainty over efforts to stabilise one of the world's busiest maritime trade corridors.