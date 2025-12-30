Visa Crackdown Fear Keeps Indian Immigrants Locked Up In Homes In US, H-1B Holders Cut Travel

As the Trump administration sharpens its immigration enforcement and tightens visa norms—particularly around the H-1B programme—a growing number of immigrants in the United States are choosing to limit travel, both within the country and abroad. What is striking is that this anxiety is no longer confined to undocumented residents; lawful immigrants and even naturalised US citizens are also altering their behaviour to avoid scrutiny.

A new nationwide survey points to a climate of uncertainty that is reshaping everyday decisions for millions of people, from holiday travel plans to access to healthcare and community life.

Survey Reveals Widespread Travel Avoidance

The 2025 Survey of Immigrants, conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) in partnership with The New York Times, found that nearly 27% of immigrants—roughly three in ten—said they were avoiding travel altogether, including both domestic and international trips.

The findings show a sharp contrast across immigration categories. Among undocumented immigrants, a significant 63% reported avoiding travel due to fear of immigration authorities. However, the trend also extends to lawful residents. About 32% of H-1B visa holders said they had curtailed travel plans, while even 15% of naturalised US citizens admitted to avoiding trips despite holding full citizenship rights.

The data suggests that heightened enforcement and uncertainty around immigration status have created a ripple effect, influencing decisions well beyond those traditionally considered vulnerable.

Holiday Season Shadowed By Enforcement Fears

The reluctance to travel comes during the peak US holiday season, which runs from Halloween through New Year’s Eve—a period typically marked by record levels of air and road travel. Thanksgiving and Christmas usually see millions of Americans travelling across states, often resulting in packed airports and congested highways.

However, recent reporting by The New York Times has added to immigrant anxieties. The report said the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has begun sharing passenger data with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This represents a notable shift, as ICE had earlier largely stayed away from domestic travel enforcement.

The move aligns with the Trump administration’s broader push to expand data-sharing among federal agencies, aimed at identifying and deporting individuals who are unlawfully present in the US. For many immigrants, even routine domestic travel now carries perceived risks.

Daily Life Adjustments Go Beyond Travel

The KFF–NYT survey indicates that fear linked to immigration enforcement is influencing multiple aspects of daily life. About one in ten immigrants reported avoiding essential activities. Around 14% said they or family members skipped medical care, while an equal proportion stayed away from religious services or community events. Others avoided going to work (13%) or attending school-related activities (10%).

These behavioural changes point to a broader climate of caution that extends well beyond airports and border crossings.

H-1B Professionals Rethink International Visits

The uncertainty is particularly acute among skilled professionals on H-1B visas. Shikha S, a 30-year-old IT professional working in Texas, had planned a long-awaited trip to India to see her parents after two years. Amid reports of increased scrutiny of H-1B holders and processing delays, she decided to postpone her travel, reported India Today.

Her experience mirrors the dilemma faced by many foreign professionals, who since July have been grappling with shifting rules and prolonged uncertainty around their visa status.