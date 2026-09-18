Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This impacts permanent residency applicants; no fixed salary cutoff.

US Green Card Rules Change From Sept 18: A major change to the US immigration system came into force on September 18, 2026, bringing a stricter approach to how certain Green Card applicants are assessed under the country's "public charge" test. The Department of Homeland Security has replaced the framework introduced by the Biden administration in 2022, giving US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) greater scope to examine an applicant's overall financial and personal circumstances.

The change is particularly relevant to Indian professionals seeking permanent residency after spending years in the US on employment-based visas, including H-1B status.

The revised framework applies to Form I-485 applications for adjustment of status filed on or after September 18. Applications submitted before that date and still pending will continue to be assessed under the previous 2022 regulations.

USCIS has also introduced a revised version of the I-485 form as part of the implementation of the new rules.

Five Factors Under Review

The public charge assessment does not operate through a fixed salary threshold. Instead, USCIS officers are required to consider five statutory factors when determining whether an applicant is likely to become primarily dependent on government assistance.

These factors include the applicant's age, health, family circumstances, financial assets and resources, and education and professional skills.

Officials may also consider other relevant evidence when evaluating an application. This means applicants will be assessed based on their overall circumstances rather than a single financial figure.

For Indian technology professionals, factors such as employment prospects, savings, qualifications and household circumstances could therefore become relevant alongside their income.

ALSO READ: UPI MDR: Govt To Monitor Daily From October 15 To Ensure Merchants Don’t Pass Fee To Consumers

More Benefits Can Count

Under the previous framework, the public charge analysis focused on certain cash assistance programmes and long-term institutional care. The revised rules allow officials to consider additional forms of government assistance received on or after September 18.

These can include certain housing and food assistance programmes as well as specified health and financial support.

The timing of benefits is therefore significant. Assistance received before September 18 will continue to be assessed under the earlier 2022 framework, while benefits received from the effective date may be examined under the new rules.

The change could consequently matter to applicants whose adjustment-of-status cases span the transition between the two regulatory frameworks.

Indian Workers Not Automatically Targeted

The revised rules apply across several categories of immigrants rather than specifically targeting Indian nationals or H-1B visa holders.

Employment-based applicants, including those in EB-1, EB-2 and EB-3 categories, can fall within the scope of the public charge assessment. Family-sponsored immigrants, including certain spouses, parents and children of US citizens or permanent residents, can also be subject to the test.

However, an individual's nationality or possession of an H-1B visa does not by itself determine the outcome of the assessment. USCIS considers the applicant's immigration category and individual circumstances.

Several groups are exempt from the public charge test. These include refugees and asylees, certain victims of human trafficking and other crimes, VAWA self-petitioners, certain Special Immigrant Juveniles and people covered by Temporary Protected Status.

ALSO READ: UN Panel Flags Possible US War Crimes In Iran Strikes, Accuses Tehran Of Crimes Against Humanity

No Fixed Salary Cutoff

The new framework does not establish a particular salary level at which an applicant will automatically fail the public charge assessment.

Instead, USCIS officers are expected to consider the complete picture presented by an applicant. A person with strong professional qualifications, stable finances and other favourable circumstances could still meet the requirements even if they have received certain benefits.

Conversely, an applicant with a more complicated combination of financial, family or other circumstances could face closer scrutiny.

For Indian professionals who have spent years in the US on H-1B visas and are now pursuing permanent residency, the practical significance of the change lies in this broader assessment. Income remains relevant, but it is no longer the only aspect of an applicant's circumstances that may be examined.