US Government Partially Shuts Down Amid Deadlock Over Homeland Security Funding

The United States federal government entered a partial shutdown at midnight Eastern Time on Saturday, even after the Senate hurriedly cleared a last-minute funding package to keep most agencies running. The lapse occurred because the legislation still requires approval from the House of Representatives, which is currently not in session.

The shutdown underscores how deeply divided Washington remains over immigration enforcement, an issue that once again derailed budget negotiations despite bipartisan talks stretching late into Friday.

Senate Clears Funding, House Delay Triggers Lapse

Just hours before the deadline, the Senate approved a set of funding bills designed to finance most federal agencies through September. The package also included a short-term, two-week extension for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the agency responsible for border security and immigration enforcement, reported Guardian.

However, with the House adjourned until Monday, the measure could not be cleared in time to avert a funding lapse. President Donald Trump has indicated he is prepared to sign the legislation once it reaches his desk, raising expectations that the shutdown may be brief.

This marks the second federal shutdown in under a year. It comes only eleven weeks after the conclusion of the record 43-day shutdown that ended in late 2025, an impasse that snarled air travel, shuttered public services, and left hundreds of thousands of government workers temporarily unpaid.

Immigration Dispute At Heart Of Crisis

The current standoff stems from disagreements over immigration enforcement funding and oversight. President Trump reached an agreement with Senate Democrats after they declined to approve additional resources for immigration operations following the fatal shooting of two citizens in Minneapolis by federal agents.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has called for sweeping changes to enforcement practices, including banning officers from wearing masks, requiring body cameras, enforcing a code of conduct, mandating independent investigations, and ending “roving patrols” targeting suspected undocumented individuals, reported BBC. Trump, meanwhile, has urged House Republicans—who hold the majority—to back the Senate-approved compromise.

The two-week DHS funding window is intended to give lawmakers time to negotiate a broader deal addressing both budgetary needs and enforcement reforms.

Agencies Brace For An 'Orderly Shutdown'

For now, the immediate effects of the shutdown are expected to be limited, as the House is due to reconvene on Monday. The first noticeable disruptions are unlikely before the start of the next business week.

Several major departments—including defense, education, labour, health and human services, transportation, and housing and urban development—still lack finalized appropriations. Anticipating the lapse, Office of Management and Budget director Russell Vought instructed affected agencies to prepare for an “orderly shutdown.”

Tensions have also been heightened by the shooting of Alex Pretti, an intensive care nurse, by a U.S. Border Patrol agent following an altercation. The incident has drawn bipartisan condemnation and prompted the Justice Department to open a civil rights investigation, further complicating negotiations as lawmakers attempt to balance funding, accountability, and enforcement authority.