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US Forces Launch Strikes On Iran Following IRGC Attacks On American Bases In Jordan
US Forces Begin Strikes on Iran After IRGC Attacks on American Troops and Shipping.
US forces have begun striking targets linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), following attempted attacks by the IRGC on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and US service members deployed to the region.
Today at 12 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran. The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region.— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 1, 2026
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