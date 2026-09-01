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English NewsNewsWorldUS Forces Launch Strikes On Iran Following IRGC Attacks On American Bases In Jordan

US Forces Launch Strikes On Iran Following IRGC Attacks On American Bases In Jordan

US Forces Begin Strikes on Iran After IRGC Attacks on American Troops and Shipping.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 10:36 PM (IST)

US forces have begun striking targets linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), following attempted attacks by the IRGC on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and US service members deployed to the region.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Sep 2026 10:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran US War Live US Iran War Live News Update Trump. IRGC
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