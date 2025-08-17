US First Lady Melania Trump wrote a "peace letter" to Russian President Vladimir Putin telling him "it is time" to protect children and future generations around the globe.

According to a report by Fox News Digital, President Trump hand-delivered the "peace letter" to the Russian leader before their summit in Alaska. Putin read the letter in front of the American and Russian delegations immediately after receiving it.

"Dear President Putin," the letter began. "Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation’s rustic countryside or a magnificent city-center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger."

"As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation’s hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few," the letter continued.

"Undeniably, we must strive to paint a dignity-filled world for all—so that every soul may wake to peace, and so that the future itself is perfectly guarded. A simple yet profound concept, Mr. Putin, as I am sure you agree, is that each generation’s descendants begin their lives with a purity—an innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology," the First Lady further wrote.

The letter noted that "in today’s world, some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them—a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future."

"Mr. Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter," it further read. "In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone—you serve humanity itself."

"Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today. It is time," the letter concluded.

Melania Trump's "peace letter" was written ahead of the historic meeting between Trump and Putin in Anchorage, Alaska on Friday, August 15. The meeting was the first US-Russia summit since June 2021, which was under former President Joe Biden’s administration and only eight months before the Ukraine conflict began.

Although Trump and Putin had not met face-to-face for years before Friday, the two leaders had held several phone conversations earlier this year about resolving the war in Ukraine. After their summit, Trump described the talks as “extremely productive,” while admitting the sides were “not there yet” on a final settlement.

"There were many, many points that we agreed on, most of them, I would say," Trump told the press following the meeting. "A couple of big ones that we haven't quite gotten there, but we've made some headway. So, there's no deal until there's a deal."

Hours after the Alaska summit concluded, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he will travel to Washington D.C. to meet with President Trump on Monday.