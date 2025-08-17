Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldUS First Lady Pens 'Peace Letter' To Putin, Urges Protection Of Children: 'You Can Singlehandedly...'

US First Lady Pens 'Peace Letter' To Putin, Urges Protection Of Children: 'You Can Singlehandedly...'

Melania Trump penned a "peace letter" to Vladimir Putin, urging him to protect children globally. It emphasised children's shared dreams and the duty to ensure their safety. The letter was delivered by Donald Trump before the Alaska summit.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 06:56 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

US First Lady Melania Trump wrote a "peace letter" to Russian President Vladimir Putin telling him "it is time" to protect children and future generations around the globe.

According to a report by Fox News Digital, President Trump hand-delivered the "peace letter" to the Russian leader before their summit in Alaska. Putin read the letter in front of the American and Russian delegations immediately after receiving it.

"Dear President Putin," the letter began. "Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation’s rustic countryside or a magnificent city-center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger."

"As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation’s hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few," the letter continued.

"Undeniably, we must strive to paint a dignity-filled world for all—so that every soul may wake to peace, and so that the future itself is perfectly guarded. A simple yet profound concept, Mr. Putin, as I am sure you agree, is that each generation’s descendants begin their lives with a purity—an innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology," the First Lady further wrote.

The letter noted that "in today’s world, some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them—a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future." 

"Mr. Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter," it further read. "In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone—you serve humanity itself."

"Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today. It is time," the letter concluded.

Melania Trump's "peace letter" was written ahead of the historic meeting between Trump and Putin in Anchorage, Alaska on Friday, August 15. The meeting was the first US-Russia summit since June 2021, which was under former President Joe Biden’s administration and only eight months before the Ukraine conflict began. 

Although Trump and Putin had not met face-to-face for years before Friday, the two leaders had held several phone conversations earlier this year about resolving the war in Ukraine. After their summit, Trump described the talks as “extremely productive,” while admitting the sides were “not there yet” on a final settlement.

"There were many, many points that we agreed on, most of them, I would say," Trump told the press following the meeting. "A couple of big ones that we haven't quite gotten there, but we've made some headway. So, there's no deal until there's a deal."

Hours after the Alaska summit concluded, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he will travel to Washington D.C. to meet with President Trump on Monday. 

 

 

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 06:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Melania Trump Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine War United STates
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Putin Keeps This Demand To Halt Ukraine War During Alaska Summit, Zelenskyy Rejects: Report
Putin Keeps This Demand To Halt Ukraine War During Alaska Summit, Zelenskyy Rejects: Report
India
Arif Mohammad Khan, VK Saxena: Probable BJP Candidates For V-P Polls Ahead Of Key Meeting
Arif Mohammad Khan, VK Saxena: Probable BJP Candidates For V-P Polls Ahead Of Key Meeting
World
Monsoon Fury Kills Over 340 In Pakistan, PoK; Mass Burials, Helicopter Crash: Updates
Monsoon Fury Kills Over 340 In Pakistan, PoK; Mass Burials, Helicopter Crash: Updates
India
India Lauds Trump-Putin Meeting, Reiterates Need For Dialogue And Diplomacy: 'Highly Commendable'
India Lauds Trump-Putin Meeting, Reiterates Need For Dialogue And Diplomacy
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget