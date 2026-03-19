Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldUS F-35 Hit By Iran: What Forced The Stealth Jet Into Emergency Landing?

US F-35 Hit By Iran: What Forced The Stealth Jet Into Emergency Landing?

This marks the first instance of Iran targeting a US aircraft since the war began in late February. Both the United States and Israel have been deploying F-35 fighter jets in strikes against Iran.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 11:41 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, an Iranian attack forced an emergency landing of a US F-35 fighter jet. According to US Central Command spokesman Captain Tim Hawkins, the fifth-generation stealth aircraft was on a combat mission over Iran when it was compelled to land in the region.

CNN quoted Hawkins as saying that the jet landed safely and the pilot is in stable condition. He added that the incident is currently under investigation.

First Targeting of US Aircraft in Ongoing War

This marks the first instance of Iran targeting a US aircraft since the war began in late February. Both the United States and Israel have been deploying F-35 fighter jets in strikes against Iran.

Each of these advanced stealth aircraft costs over $100 million.

IRGC Claims Jet Was Shot Down

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility, stating that it shot down a US F-35 over central Iran.

Iran has said the fate of the aircraft is unknown but suggested it was likely downed. There has been no official confirmation of this claim.

Iran has previously made similar claims of downing US and Israeli aircraft during the conflict.

Questions Over F-35 Stealth Capabilities

The incident comes despite longstanding US claims that the F-35 cannot be detected by radar or air defence systems.

This is the second time the aircraft has reportedly been detected and struck during the conflict, with the pilot narrowly escaping.

Iran is equipped with the Bavar-373 air defence system, which is capable of targeting stealth fighter jets like the F-35.

US Maintains It Is Winning the War

The development comes as senior US officials continue to assert that their campaign against Iran is progressing successfully.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday (March 19, 2026) that the United States is achieving a decisive victory and that Iran’s air defence systems have been completely destroyed.

Related Video

China Israel Tension: China Issues Sharp Condemnation of Israeli Strikes on Iranian Leadership

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the US F-35 fighter jet?

A US F-35 fighter jet was forced to make an emergency landing in Iran during a combat mission. The pilot is in stable condition, and the incident is under investigation.

Did Iran shoot down the US F-35?

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims to have shot down the F-35, but this has not been officially confirmed by the US. Iran suggests the aircraft was likely downed.

Is this the first time Iran has targeted a US aircraft?

Yes, this is the first reported instance of Iran targeting a US aircraft since the conflict began in late February.

Can Iran's air defense systems detect F-35 stealth jets?

Iran possesses the Bavar-373 air defense system, which is stated to be capable of targeting stealth fighter jets like the F-35.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 19 Mar 2026 11:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran US F-35 Hit By Iran What Forced The Stealth Jet Into Emergency Landing Us F-35 Us F-35 Emergency Landing
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US F-35 Hit By Iran: What Forced The Stealth Jet Into Emergency Landing?
US F-35 Hit By Iran: What Forced The Stealth Jet Into Emergency Landing?
World
Netanyahu Gains Ground While Trump Battles Market Chaos Amid Iran War
Netanyahu Gains Ground While Trump Battles Market Chaos Amid Iran War
World
$200 Billion War Chest? US Seeks Massive Funds As Iran Conflict Explodes
$200 Billion War Chest? US Seeks Massive Funds As Iran Conflict Explodes
World
US Slaps $15,000 Visa Bond On 50 Countries: Full List Inside
US Slaps $15,000 Visa Bond On 50 Countries: Full List Inside
Advertisement

Videos

China Israel Tension: China Issues Sharp Condemnation of Israeli Strikes on Iranian Leadership
War update: Base hosts nearly 2,000 US troops and advanced fighter jets
Strike Alert: Iran launches massive counterattacks across multiple regions
Political Row: BJP Releases First List of 88 Candidates, CM Himanta to Contest from Jalukbari
Political Alert: Investigation did not strongly place Anand Singh at crime scene
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Vs Suvendu Showdown: EC Shake-Up, SIR Row, And BJP Push Define Banerjee’s Toughest Test
Opinion
Embed widget