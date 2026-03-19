US F-35 Hit By Iran: What Forced The Stealth Jet Into Emergency Landing?

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Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, an Iranian attack forced an emergency landing of a US F-35 fighter jet. According to US Central Command spokesman Captain Tim Hawkins, the fifth-generation stealth aircraft was on a combat mission over Iran when it was compelled to land in the region.

CNN quoted Hawkins as saying that the jet landed safely and the pilot is in stable condition. He added that the incident is currently under investigation.

First Targeting of US Aircraft in Ongoing War

This marks the first instance of Iran targeting a US aircraft since the war began in late February. Both the United States and Israel have been deploying F-35 fighter jets in strikes against Iran.

Each of these advanced stealth aircraft costs over $100 million.

IRGC Claims Jet Was Shot Down

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility, stating that it shot down a US F-35 over central Iran.

Iran has said the fate of the aircraft is unknown but suggested it was likely downed. There has been no official confirmation of this claim.

Iran has previously made similar claims of downing US and Israeli aircraft during the conflict.

Questions Over F-35 Stealth Capabilities

The incident comes despite longstanding US claims that the F-35 cannot be detected by radar or air defence systems.

This is the second time the aircraft has reportedly been detected and struck during the conflict, with the pilot narrowly escaping.

Iran is equipped with the Bavar-373 air defence system, which is capable of targeting stealth fighter jets like the F-35.

US Maintains It Is Winning the War

The development comes as senior US officials continue to assert that their campaign against Iran is progressing successfully.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday (March 19, 2026) that the United States is achieving a decisive victory and that Iran’s air defence systems have been completely destroyed.