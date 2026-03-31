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US President Donald Trump has shared a video showing a massive explosion, reportedly from the city of Isfahan in Iran, amid media claims of a joint US-Israeli strike on a key ammunition depot.

The footage, posted without context on the social media platform Truth Social by Trump, shows a series of powerful blasts lighting up the night sky, followed by large fires and thick plumes of smoke.

Iran's Uranium Stockpile Targeted?

According to media reports, the explosions took place in the early hours of Tuesday in Isfahan, a major Iranian city with a population of around 2.3 million and home to the Badr military airbase.

A report by The Wall Street Journal, citing a US official, stated that American forces targeted a large ammunition depot in the city using 2,000-pound bunker buster bombs. “A high volume of bunker busters, or penetrator munitions, was used for the strike,” the official said.

The reported strike comes amid escalating tensions in the region. Recent intelligence assessments cited in media reports suggest that Iran may have moved a significant portion of its highly enriched uranium stockpile, estimated at around 540 kg, to underground facilities in Isfahan.

Video Shows Chain of Explosions

The video shared by Trump reportedly captures multiple blasts in quick succession, followed by raging fires illuminating the skyline in orange hues.

However, the authenticity of the clip and its direct link to the reported strike could not be independently verified.

Massive explosions seen tonight in the Central Iranian city of Isfahan, following airstrikes by Israel and/or the United States. pic.twitter.com/K2iI8Dukwd — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 31, 2026

Earlier, Trump had warned that the US could target Iranian energy infrastructure if negotiations with what he described as a “new, and more reasonable regime” failed to produce an agreement, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

In a separate incident, a Kuwaiti oil tanker was struck near Dubai, causing a fire but no reported injuries, according to officials.

Meanwhile, Iran’s parliament has approved a plan to impose tolls on vessels transiting the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, a move that could further impact global shipping and energy markets.