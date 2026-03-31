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HomeNewsWorldUS Drops 2,000-Pound Bunker Buster Bombs On Iran's Ammunition Depot In Isfahan, Trump Shares Video

US Drops 2,000-Pound Bunker Buster Bombs On Iran's Ammunition Depot In Isfahan, Trump Shares Video

Trump shared a video of massive explosions, which is believed to be from a recent US strike on an ammunition depo in Iran's Isfahan.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 09:55 AM (IST)
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US President Donald Trump has shared a video showing a massive explosion, reportedly from the city of Isfahan in Iran, amid media claims of a joint US-Israeli strike on a key ammunition depot.

The footage, posted without context on the social media platform Truth Social by Trump, shows a series of powerful blasts lighting up the night sky, followed by large fires and thick plumes of smoke.

Iran's Uranium Stockpile Targeted?

According to media reports, the explosions took place in the early hours of Tuesday in Isfahan, a major Iranian city with a population of around 2.3 million and home to the Badr military airbase.

A report by The Wall Street Journal, citing a US official, stated that American forces targeted a large ammunition depot in the city using 2,000-pound bunker buster bombs. “A high volume of bunker busters, or penetrator munitions, was used for the strike,” the official said.

The reported strike comes amid escalating tensions in the region. Recent intelligence assessments cited in media reports suggest that Iran may have moved a significant portion of its highly enriched uranium stockpile, estimated at around 540 kg, to underground facilities in Isfahan.

Video Shows Chain of Explosions

The video shared by Trump reportedly captures multiple blasts in quick succession, followed by raging fires illuminating the skyline in orange hues.

However, the authenticity of the clip and its direct link to the reported strike could not be independently verified.

Earlier, Trump had warned that the US could target Iranian energy infrastructure if negotiations with what he described as a “new, and more reasonable regime” failed to produce an agreement, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz. 

In a separate incident, a Kuwaiti oil tanker was struck near Dubai, causing a fire but no reported injuries, according to officials.

Meanwhile, Iran’s parliament has approved a plan to impose tolls on vessels transiting the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, a move that could further impact global shipping and energy markets.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Donald Trump share on Truth Social?

Donald Trump shared a video showing a massive explosion, reportedly from Isfahan, Iran. The footage shows powerful blasts, large fires, and thick smoke.

Where did the reported explosions take place?

The explosions reportedly took place in Isfahan, Iran, a major city home to the Badr military airbase. This city has a population of around 2.3 million.

What did media reports suggest about the strike on Isfahan?

Media reports, citing a US official, stated that American forces targeted a large ammunition depot in Isfahan using 2,000-pound bunker buster bombs.

What is the significance of Isfahan regarding Iran's nuclear program?

Recent intelligence assessments suggest Iran may have moved a significant portion of its highly enriched uranium stockpile to underground facilities in Isfahan.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 09:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict Isfahan Iran War
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