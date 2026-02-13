US Sends Largest Aircraft Carrier To Middle East Amid Rising Iran Tensions

In a significant strategic shift, the United States has ordered the USS Gerald R. Ford — the world’s largest aircraft carrier — to leave the Caribbean and move toward the Middle East amid growing tensions with Iran.

The redeployment will result in two American carrier strike groups operating in the region at the same time, intensifying Washington’s military presence as President Donald Trump considers potential steps to increase pressure on Tehran over its nuclear programme.

Two Carrier Strike Groups In The Region

The USS Abraham Lincoln, along with three guided-missile destroyers, reached the Middle East more than two weeks ago. With the Ford now being redirected, the U.S. Navy is set to significantly expand its operational footprint in the area.

The decision marks a dramatic change in course for the Ford. The carrier had been deployed to the Caribbean last October to strengthen American presence ahead of the raid that removed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from power. Its reassignment underscores shifting priorities in Washington’s security calculations.

Strategic Shift From Western Hemisphere

The move appears to diverge from Trump’s previously articulated national security approach, which placed heavy emphasis on focusing resources within the Western Hemisphere. Earlier this week, Trump told Axios he was considering dispatching a second carrier strike group to the Middle East — a possibility that has now materialised.

The deployment suggests a recalibration of U.S. military posture at a time of heightened strain between Washington and Tehran. While officials have not detailed specific operational objectives, the presence of dual carrier groups sends a clear signal of deterrence.

Extended Mission, Unclear Timeline

The USS Gerald R. Ford began its current deployment in late June 2025, meaning sailors have already spent close to eight months at sea. How long the vessel will remain in Middle Eastern waters has not been disclosed, raising the prospect of a prolonged mission.

So far, the White House has not issued a public statement regarding the redeployment. Analysts say the development reflects mounting strategic pressure in a volatile region, where maritime security and nuclear diplomacy remain deeply intertwined.