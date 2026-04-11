US Democrat Eric Swalwell Faces Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct; Congressman Denies

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former staffer alleges Representative Swalwell raped her while intoxicated.

Three other women claim inappropriate conduct and unsolicited messages.

A former staffer of US Representative Eric Swalwell, a leading Democratic candidate for California governor, has alleged that the congressman raped her while she was heavily intoxicated, leaving her injured. Swalwell has strongly denied all allegations.

The woman told CNN she was “pushing him off” and saying “no” during the alleged 2024 incident, adding: “He didn’t stop.” She also claimed it was the second time she experienced non-consensual sexual contact involving Swalwell, alleging an earlier incident in 2019 when she awoke naked beside him in a hotel room after heavy drinking, with no memory of what had occurred.

Three other women also told CNN they had experienced inappropriate or sexualised behaviour from Swalwell, including unsolicited explicit messages and nude images sent via social media platforms.

One woman said she met Swalwell through political circles and later found herself heavily intoxicated in his hotel room after a night out. She also alleged earlier unwanted physical contact, including kissing and touching her leg. Another, social media creator Ally Sammarco, said Swalwell initiated contact after she messaged him on Twitter and later sent her unsolicited sexual images, including explicit photos.

Swalwell rejected all allegations, saying they were “false” and politically motivated ahead of an election. He stated he has “always protected women” throughout his public career and would defend himself legally if necessary. His legal team has also issued cease-and-desist letters to two of the women, demanding they retract their claims and warning of legal action. They described the allegations as “false” and pointed to continued voluntary contact between the parties as undermining their accounts.

CNN said it reviewed messages, screenshots, and medical records provided by the women, and spoke to friends and family members who said the women had previously disclosed the alleged incidents. Some messages reviewed were flirtatious in nature, while others were said to have been exchanged via disappearing platforms such as Snapchat.

The women, who asked to remain anonymous, said Swalwell initially built rapport with them through political discussion and mentorship, later sending increasingly personal and sexual messages. Several said the interactions escalated in the context of heavy drinking and power imbalance.

The allegations come as Swalwell’s profile has risen in California’s gubernatorial race. His campaign has not responded in detail beyond denying wrongdoing. Some staff members reportedly left their roles following media inquiries.

While multiple women have come forward with allegations of misconduct, others who worked with Swalwell described him as professional and supportive in the workplace.

Swalwell’s lawyer has separately denied he has ever engaged in non-consensual sexual activity or sexual relationships with staff. The women who made allegations said they decided to speak out after learning others had similar experiences.