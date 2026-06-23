Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US proposes 75% increase in citizenship application fees.

Reduced fees, waivers would be eliminated for most applicants.

Lower-income applicants and families face significant financial burden.

Proposal currently open for a 60-day public comment.

US citizenship fee hike: The Trump administration has proposed a substantial increase in the cost of applying for United States citizenship, a move that could place an additional financial burden on immigrants seeking naturalisation. If approved, the changes would significantly raise filing fees and eliminate several existing concessions that currently help lower-income applicants.

The proposal, introduced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), is expected to affect a broad range of immigrant communities, including Indians, who represent one of the largest foreign-origin populations in the United States, as per reports.

Citizenship Application Fees Set For Major Increase

Under the proposed rule, the filing fee for Form N-400, the application used to obtain US citizenship through naturalisation, would increase sharply. Applicants submitting paper applications would see the fee rise from $760 to $1,330, representing an increase of approximately 75 percent. Those filing online would also face a significant jump, with fees increasing from $710 to $1,280.

The proposed changes are part of a broader effort by the administration to revise immigration-related fee structures and recover operational costs associated with processing applications.

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Reduced Fees and Waivers Could Be Eliminated

One of the most significant aspects of the proposal is the removal of existing financial relief measures available to many applicants.

At present, individuals whose household income falls below 400 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines can apply at a reduced fee of $380. Certain applicants may also qualify for complete fee waivers based on financial hardship.

However, the new proposal seeks to eliminate both the reduced-fee category and fee waivers for citizenship applications. The only exception would be for members of the US military, who would continue to receive special consideration.

Proposal Enters Public Review Stage

The fee revision has been introduced through a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking under the Immigration and Nationality Act and the Homeland Security Act of 2002.

The proposal is now subject to a 60-day public comment period, during which individuals, organisations and stakeholders can submit feedback. Only after reviewing those comments can the government move toward finalising the rule.

Until the process is completed, existing fee structures, waivers and reduced-fee provisions will remain in effect.

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Indian Community Could Feel the Impact

The proposed increase is likely to be closely watched by the Indian diaspora in the United States. According to figures released by India's Ministry of External Affairs, approximately 6.7 million Indians were living in the US as of January 2026. This includes around 3.7 million persons of Indian origin and 2.3 million non-resident Indians.

Many Indians in the US hold permanent resident status and eventually seek citizenship after meeting eligibility requirements. Government data indicates that 66,800 Indians obtained green cards in 2024. Although that number declined from 127,010 in 2022 and 78,070 in 2023, Indians remain one of the largest groups of lawful permanent residents in the country.

A significant portion of these immigrants initially entered the US through employment-based visa programmes, particularly the H-1B route, before transitioning to permanent residency.