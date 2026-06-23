Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Proposes 75% Hike In Citizenship Fees, To Make Green Cards Costlier: How Indians May Be Affected

Trump Proposes 75% Hike In Citizenship Fees, To Make Green Cards Costlier: How Indians May Be Affected

US citizenship fee hike: The Trump administration has proposed a sharp increase in US citizenship application fees, a move that could affect thousands of Indians.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 01:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US proposes 75% increase in citizenship application fees.
  • Reduced fees, waivers would be eliminated for most applicants.
  • Lower-income applicants and families face significant financial burden.
  • Proposal currently open for a 60-day public comment.

US citizenship fee hike: The Trump administration has proposed a substantial increase in the cost of applying for United States citizenship, a move that could place an additional financial burden on immigrants seeking naturalisation. If approved, the changes would significantly raise filing fees and eliminate several existing concessions that currently help lower-income applicants.

The proposal, introduced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), is expected to affect a broad range of immigrant communities, including Indians, who represent one of the largest foreign-origin populations in the United States, as per reports.

Citizenship Application Fees Set For Major Increase

Under the proposed rule, the filing fee for Form N-400, the application used to obtain US citizenship through naturalisation, would increase sharply. Applicants submitting paper applications would see the fee rise from $760 to $1,330, representing an increase of approximately 75 percent. Those filing online would also face a significant jump, with fees increasing from $710 to $1,280.

The proposed changes are part of a broader effort by the administration to revise immigration-related fee structures and recover operational costs associated with processing applications.

ALSO READ: Jaishankar Expresses Condolences After 12 Indians Killed In Qatar Plant Explosion, Assures Support

Reduced Fees and Waivers Could Be Eliminated

One of the most significant aspects of the proposal is the removal of existing financial relief measures available to many applicants.

At present, individuals whose household income falls below 400 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines can apply at a reduced fee of $380. Certain applicants may also qualify for complete fee waivers based on financial hardship.

However, the new proposal seeks to eliminate both the reduced-fee category and fee waivers for citizenship applications. The only exception would be for members of the US military, who would continue to receive special consideration.

Proposal Enters Public Review Stage

The fee revision has been introduced through a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking under the Immigration and Nationality Act and the Homeland Security Act of 2002.

The proposal is now subject to a 60-day public comment period, during which individuals, organisations and stakeholders can submit feedback. Only after reviewing those comments can the government move toward finalising the rule.

Until the process is completed, existing fee structures, waivers and reduced-fee provisions will remain in effect.

ALSO READ: Who Replaces Keir Starmer As UK PM? Burnham, Mahmood Among Contenders

Indian Community Could Feel the Impact

The proposed increase is likely to be closely watched by the Indian diaspora in the United States. According to figures released by India's Ministry of External Affairs, approximately 6.7 million Indians were living in the US as of January 2026. This includes around 3.7 million persons of Indian origin and 2.3 million non-resident Indians.

Many Indians in the US hold permanent resident status and eventually seek citizenship after meeting eligibility requirements. Government data indicates that 66,800 Indians obtained green cards in 2024. Although that number declined from 127,010 in 2022 and 78,070 in 2023, Indians remain one of the largest groups of lawful permanent residents in the country.

A significant portion of these immigrants initially entered the US through employment-based visa programmes, particularly the H-1B route, before transitioning to permanent residency.

Before You Go

Lucknow Fire: SIT Inspects Death Trap Building as Families Demand Accountability

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the proposed increase in citizenship application fees?

The fee for Form N-400 would rise from $760 to $1,330 for paper applications and from $710 to $1,280 for online submissions. This represents an increase of approximately 75 percent for paper filings.

Will reduced fees and fee waivers still be available for citizenship applicants?

No, the proposal seeks to eliminate both reduced-fee categories and fee waivers for citizenship applications. The only exception would be for members of the US military.

Who would be most affected by the proposed changes to citizenship application fees?

Lower-income families, senior citizens, and retirees, who rely on current concessions, would be most affected. Middle-income households will also face a greater financial burden.

What is the current status of the proposed changes to citizenship fees?

The proposal is currently in a 60-day public comment period for feedback. Until the process is completed, existing fee structures and waivers will remain in effect.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 Jun 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Immigration H1B Visa US Citizenship TRUMP US Citizenship Fee Hike
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Proposes 75% Hike In Citizenship Fees, To Make Green Cards Costlier: How Indians May Be Affected
Trump Proposes 75% Hike In Citizenship Fees, To Make Green Cards Costlier: How Indians May Be Affected
World
Jaishankar Expresses Condolences After 12 Indians Killed In Qatar Plant Explosion, Assures Support
Jaishankar Expresses Condolences After 12 Indians Killed In Qatar Plant Explosion, Assures Support
World
'Really Hurt Himself': Trump Blames Starmer For 'Two Problems' As UK PM Announces To Step Down
'Really Hurt Himself': Trump Blames Starmer For 'Two Problems' As UK PM Announces To Step Down
World
Iran Agrees To 'Telephone Hotline' For Hormuz, Says Strait Will ‘Never Return’ To Pre-War State
Iran Agrees To 'Telephone Hotline' For Hormuz, Says Strait Will ‘Never Return’ To Pre-War State
Advertisement

Videos

Lucknow Fire: SIT Inspects Death Trap Building as Families Demand Accountability
Lucknow Fire Tragedy: LDA Revives Demolition Action After 15 Deaths Expose Decade-Old Lapses
Lucknow Fire Tragedy: Human Rights Complaint Filed as Leaders Demand Strict Action and Reform
Lucknow Fire Tragedy: SIT and Forensic Teams Inspect Site, Four Arrested as Probe Deepens
Lucknow Fire Case: Four Arrested, SIT Probe On as Survivors Reveal Deadly Smoke Trap
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget