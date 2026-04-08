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Iran’s Supreme Leader has instructed all branches of the country’s military to cease operations following a ceasefire understanding with the United States. The directive, reported on state television and cited by international media, came shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that both sides had agreed to a two-week truce aimed at advancing diplomatic negotiations.

The broadcast emphasized that the pause in hostilities is temporary and conditional. The statement declared, this is not the end of the war, but all military branches must obey the Supreme Leader’s order and stop firing, underscoring that the halt is linked directly to ongoing talks.

Tehran Claims Strategic Gains

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council signaled confidence in the country’s position, stating that most of its wartime objectives had already been achieved. Officials maintained that the ceasefire should not be interpreted as a final resolution, warning that any hostile action by adversaries would prompt a response, as per News 18.

The council also acknowledged public support during the conflict, crediting citizens for their role in strengthening Iran’s position. It described the outcome as having pushed opponents toward “historic helplessness and lasting defeat.”

Competing Proposals Shape Talks

At the center of the negotiations are competing frameworks proposed by Washington and Tehran. The United States initially tabled a 15-point ceasefire plan, which Iran revised into a 10-point proposal that now forms the basis of discussions.

Sharing the details of the proposal, Iran said it emphasised fundamental points such as "controlled passage through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with Iran's armed forces".

Key elements of Iran’s framework include oversight of the Strait of Hormuz, an end to hostilities involving its regional allies, withdrawal of U.S. forces, compensation for damages, and the lifting of sanctions alongside the release of frozen assets. The proposal also calls for formal ratification through a binding United Nations Security Council resolution.

Islamabad Talks to Test Ceasefire

Negotiations are expected to unfold in Islamabad over the two-week truce period, with both sides aiming to narrow differences on critical issues such as regional security arrangements and sanctions relief. The discussions are likely to determine whether the temporary ceasefire can evolve into a more durable agreement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has highlighted the Strait of Hormuz as a central issue, indicating that its management will remain a key point of contention and negotiation.