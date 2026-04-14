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HomeNewsWorldUS Begins Iranian Ports Blockade After Talks Collapse, Tehran Threatens Retaliation

US Begins Iranian Ports Blockade After Talks Collapse, Tehran Threatens Retaliation

US Blocks Iran Ports: US enforces Iran port blockade after failed talks, oil hits $100, and Tehran threatens retaliation, raising fears of renewed conflict and global shock.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 07:56 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US forces began naval blockade on Iranian ports Monday.
  • Iran warned of retaliation against Gulf port infrastructure.
  • Oil prices surged to $100 per barrel amid crisis.
  • Peace talks ended without breakthrough, but diplomacy continues.

US Blocks Iran Ports: The United States has intensified its standoff with Iran after President Donald Trump confirmed that American forces began enforcing a naval blockade on Iranian ports on Monday. The move comes in the immediate aftermath of collapsed peace negotiations in Islamabad, raising fears of a broader regional confrontation.

US-Iran Tensions Surge Amid Naval Blockade

Iran swiftly responded with warnings of retaliation, particularly targeting port infrastructure in Gulf nations. Despite the sharp escalation, diplomatic channels remain open.

A senior U.S. official indicated that Washington continues to pursue a negotiated outcome, a stance echoed by Shehbaz Sharif, who said efforts to defuse tensions are ongoing even after talks broke down, as per Reuters.

Oil Prices Jump As Hormuz Crisis Deepens

Global markets reacted instantly to the developments, with oil prices surging back to $100 per barrel. The prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz—a vital artery for global energy supplies—has triggered unprecedented concerns about supply stability.

Since the conflict erupted on February 28 following U.S. and Israeli strikes, Iran has maintained tight control over the strait, restricting foreign shipping and imposing steep transit fees. The U.S. blockade now seeks to counter this by limiting Iranian maritime operations and deterring international vessels from complying with Tehran’s conditions.

Trump reiterated Washington’s uncompromising stance on Iran’s nuclear ambitions. “Iran will not have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said at the White House adding that they cannot let a country blackmail or extort the world, as per reports.

Military Risks Rise Amid Diplomatic Stalemate

The situation remains volatile, with Iran warning that increased foreign military presence in the region could worsen instability. Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik cautioned that such actions risk undermining global energy security.

Meanwhile, key NATO allies have opted against joining the blockade. Both the UK and France have instead called for urgent measures to reopen the strait, through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil typically flows.

The Islamabad negotiations—marking the first direct engagement between Washington and Tehran in over a decade—ended without a breakthrough. However, U.S. Vice President JD Vance maintained that some progress had been made. 

Fragile Ceasefire At Risk

The unfolding developments have placed the fragile two-week ceasefire under severe strain. With military posturing intensifying and diplomatic efforts faltering, the risk of renewed conflict looms large.

The blockade, combined with Iran’s retaliatory threats, signals a critical juncture—one that could reshape regional dynamics and send shockwaves through the global economy if tensions spiral further.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What action has the United States taken regarding Iran's ports?

The U.S. has begun enforcing a naval blockade on Iranian ports. This aims to limit Iran's maritime operations and deter international vessels from complying with Tehran's conditions.

How has the global market reacted to these developments?

Global oil prices have surged back to $100 per barrel. This is due to concerns about supply stability caused by the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

What is the U.S. stance on Iran's nuclear ambitions?

President Trump has reiterated Washington's uncompromising stance, stating that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. He believes Iran cannot be allowed to blackmail or extort the world.

What have key NATO allies decided regarding the blockade?

Key NATO allies, including the UK and France, have chosen not to join the blockade. Instead, they are calling for urgent measures to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 07:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Strait Of Hormuz US Iran Conflict JD Vance Abbas Araghchi
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