Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US blacklisted Megaspeed for suspected Nvidia chip smuggling to China.

Nvidia CEO admitted affair; partner accused as Chinese spy.

Jensen Huang reinstated as CEO, sparking significant political backlash.

The Trump administration added Megaspeed International, the firm at the heart of the Nvidia scandal, to a trade blacklist on Monday.

That means that the Singapore-based firm will not be able to obtain US technology, including semiconductors, without obtaining a license from the US government.

The news was reported by Semafor, an American news website.

US Commerce Department under scrutiny over Nvidia scandal: What to know

The US Commerce Department had been investigating whether Megaspeed was smuggling Nvidia chips into China for more than a year, according to the Financial Times.

But tensions at the Commerce Department broke into the spotlight after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to an extramarital affair with an executive at the Singapore-based firm earlier this month.

Politicians criticized Commerce Department Secretary Howard Lutnick for not having previously added Megaspeed to the department's so-called "Entity List" despite US intelligence warnings that the company was a possible front for smuggling sensitive AI chip technology to China.

Huang briefly lost his job over the scandal as US officials said the woman, Alice Huang, was a Chinese spy.

Jensen Huang was reinstated as CEO on Monday, in a stunning reversal after his resignation just two weeks ago.

The New York Times reported last month that US authorities had concluded that Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset who passed information to Beijing while developing a close relationship with Jensen Huang.

Beijing has denied those claims and called the spy accusations "groundless."

Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO

Nvidia shares soared more than 30% after the company announced it reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO.

Some people were happy to see him back as president of Nvidia, as videos posted to social media show.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is on track to be the next speaker of the House, called the decision to reinstate Huang "indefensible, irresponsible, and incomprehensible" and vowed Congress would reinvestigate any wrongdoing by the company and the Commerce Department.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

