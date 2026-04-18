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HomeNewsWorldUS-based Hindu advocacy group wins two awards for public outreach

US-based Hindu advocacy group wins two awards for public outreach

Washington, Apr 18 (PTI): Two public outreach initiatives of US-based advocacy group Hindu American Foundation have won awards of excellence from an association of communication professionals working for faith-based organisation.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 04:51 AM (IST)

Washington, Apr 18 (PTI): Two public outreach initiatives of US-based advocacy group Hindu American Foundation have won awards of excellence from an association of communication professionals working for faith-based organisations.

The Hindu American Foundation's (HAF) fundraising campaign video "Back to the (Hindu) Future" and podcast "All about Hinduism Series 2" were presented with a 2026 DeRose-Hinkhouse Award of Excellence by the Religion Communicators Council.

The "Back to the (Hindu) Future" was produced by the HAF marketing team. It was filmed and edited by Todd Lewis.

"...we're thrilled that the Religion Communicators Council has recognised the creativity and quality of this fundraising campaign, which has succeeded in both that primary goal, but also in raising awareness about the critical need for accurate, nuanced, and comprehensive educational materials in America's schools," HAF senior creative director Tejus Shah said in a statement.

The "All About Hinduism" podcast is a 23-part educational series presenting the basic tenets of Hinduism and its history, as well as answering commonly asked questions about the world's third-largest religion and addressing contentious contemporary issues faced by the Hindus.

The second series of the podcast was produced, written, narrated and edited by HAF senior director of communications Mat McDermott with assistance with script development by HAF senior director of education strategy Vijay Satnarine and HAF education research assistant Devala Gupta.

The DeRose-Hinkhouse Memorial Awards are given annually to active members of the Religion Communicators Council who demonstrate excellence in religious communications and public relations. PTI SKU RUK RUK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 05:00 AM (IST)
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