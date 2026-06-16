WATCH: US B-52 Bomber Bursts Into Flame After Crashing In California, All 8 On Board Dead

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US Air Force B-52 crashed after takeoff from Edwards.

Eight people aboard feared dead after routine mission.

Emergency teams responded; airfield closed for investigation.

A US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed shortly after take-off from Edwards Air Force Base in California on Monday, with all eight people on board feared dead, military officials said.

The aircraft went down at around 11.20 a.m. local time during what the Air Force described as a routine test mission. Initial assessments indicate that the crash was not survivable, according to a statement issued by Edwards Air Force Base.

The incident occurred at the major military installation located about 60 miles north of Los Angeles. Emergency crews rushed to the scene as authorities launched efforts to account for all personnel aboard the aircraft.

Emergency Response Under Way

In a statement, Edwards Air Force Base said emergency response teams were working at the crash site while investigators began examining the circumstances surrounding the accident.

"An Air Force B-52 Stratofortress carrying eight people on a routine test mission crashed today shortly after takeoff," the base said, adding that the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The airfield was immediately closed following the incident, with all inbound aircraft diverted to alternative locations. Officials also suspended all non-commercial visitor passes to allow the installation to focus entirely on emergency response operations.

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Dramatic Scenes at Crash Site

Images and aerial footage from the area showed extensive fire damage, with a large charred section of ground marking the impact site.

The aircraft appeared to have been almost completely destroyed in the crash. A journalist reporting from a broadcast helicopter described seeing a substantial plume of black smoke rising from the area shortly after the incident.

Several emergency vehicles were deployed around the burned site as firefighters and rescue teams continued operations throughout the day.

A U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber reportedly crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base, prompting a major emergency response. Thick black smoke was seen rising from the wreckage as rescue and firefighting crews rushed to the crash site. (Representative Video) pic.twitter.com/XtJjXq4kYh — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) June 15, 2026

One of America's Most Recognisable Bombers

The B-52 Stratofortress is one of the longest-serving aircraft in the US military. First flown in 1954, the bomber was originally developed during the Cold War for potential conflict with the Soviet Union.

Despite its age, the aircraft has undergone repeated upgrades that have allowed it to remain in active service for decades. The bomber is capable of carrying a variety of weapons, including conventional bombs and cruise missiles.

The aircraft has a wingspan of 185 feet and measures 159 feet in length. According to a US Air Force fact sheet, it is typically operated by a crew of five, including an aircraft commander, pilot, radar navigator, navigator and electronic warfare officer.

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Aircraft Has Served in Multiple Conflicts

The B-52 remains one of the most important long-range bombers in the US arsenal. With a combat range of up to 8,800 miles, it is capable of carrying a nuclear payload.

Over the decades, the aircraft has been deployed in several major conflicts, including the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, and, more recently, missions linked to Iran.