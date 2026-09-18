US Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale Of 48 F-35 Fighter Jets To Saudi Arabia

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US approved $24.3 billion F-35 fighter jet sale to Saudi.

The deal includes 48 F-35s, engines, secure communications, support.

Sale strengthens Saudi security, supports US foreign policy objectives.

The United States has approved a possible sale of 48 F-35 fighter jets and associated equipment to Saudi Arabia in a deal estimated at USD 24.3 billion, the US Department of State said on Thursday (local time).

The proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) covers 48 F-35 Lightning II aircraft with conventional takeoff and landing capability, along with 49 Pratt & Whitney F135-PW-100 engines. Of these, 48 engines would be installed in the aircraft and one would be supplied as a spare.

What The $24.3 Billion Package Includes

Beyond the aircraft and engines, the proposed deal includes secure communications, precision navigation and cryptographic equipment, as well as electronic warfare database support.

The package also covers aircraft and munitions support equipment, spare parts, training equipment, simulators, software, technical documentation and logistics support, among other items.

According to the State Department, the sale would support US foreign policy and national security objectives by strengthening the security of Saudi Arabia, which it described as a major non-NATO ally and a force for political stability and economic progress in the Gulf region.

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US Says Sale Will Strengthen Saudi Defence

The department said the proposed sale would enhance Saudi Arabia's ability to deter current and future threats by strengthening its homeland defence and improving interoperability with US forces as well as other regional and NATO forces.

It added that the deal would expand Saudi Arabia's operational aircraft fleet and strengthen its air-to-air and air-to-ground self-defence capabilities.

The State Department also said the proposed sale "will not alter the military balance in the region."

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Lockheed Martin, Pratt & Whitney To Be Contractors

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company of Fort Worth, Texas, and Pratt & Whitney Military Engines of East Hartford, Connecticut, have been named as the principal contractors for the proposed sale.

The department said it was not aware of any offset agreement proposed in connection with the potential deal. Any such arrangement, it added, would be worked out through negotiations between Saudi Arabia and the contractors.

The implementation of the proposed sale would also not require additional US government or contractor representatives to be assigned to Saudi Arabia, according to the State Department.

(With inputs from ANI)