Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US allowed Iran delegation, denied Palestinian President Abbas's visa.

Abbas denied visa over reform; UN permits virtual address.

Iranian delegation attends UN General Assembly under tighter restrictions.

The United States has allowed an Iranian delegation, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, to attend next week's United Nations General Assembly in New York, while denying Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas a visa for the UN meet for the second consecutive year.

The contrast comes as the US and Iran remain locked in a war that has entered its seventh month, while Washington has again blocked Abbas from travelling to New York despite the Palestinian leader's regular participation in the annual UN gathering.

According to a report by AFP, a State Department spokesman said Thursday that, consistent with its obligations as the UN host country, Iran's core delegation would be allowed to attend the General Assembly's high-level week.

The report also stated that the arrangement would cover Pezeshkian. However, the Iranian delegation will be smaller than last year and will face travel restrictions as well as prohibitions on purchases of luxury goods and other products.

Why Was Abbas Denied A US Visa?

The State Department on Thursday said that visas would be denied to members of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and officials of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The State Department, however, did not name Abbas directly, but a US source familiar with the matter confirmed the development, AFP reported.

Washington cited what it described as their “failure to reform, contrary to their commitments to the United States, and their ongoing activities that undermine the prospects for peace”.

The decision marks the second consecutive year that Abbas has been prevented from attending the UN gathering in New York in person.

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Abbas To Address UN Virtually Again

Last year, the US decision forced Abbas, who regularly attends the General Assembly, to address world leaders by video.

The same issue arose again this year after the US denied him a visa. However, the UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to allow the Palestinian president to address the body virtually.

The motion was approved with 152 countries voting in favour and three against.

The Palestinian foreign ministry described the latest US move as “an unjustified measure”.

It said the decision ignored reforms undertaken by the Palestinian leadership and could harm efforts to rebuild Palestinian-US relations and advance a two-state solution.

US Criticism Of Palestinian Authority

The US and Israel have long criticised the Palestinian Authority over its former system of payments to families of Palestinians imprisoned or killed in connection with attacks on Israelis.

The Palestinian Authority has said it changed the system, shifting welfare payments towards financial need rather than political affiliation or prisoner status.

Washington has also accused the PLO and PA of trying to internationalise the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through institutions including the International Criminal Court and International Court of Justice, instead of resolving disputes through negotiations.

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Iran Delegation Allowed Despite War

The US decision to allow Iran's delegation to attend the UN meet comes amid an ongoing conflict between Washington and Tehran.

US and Israeli strikes targeting Iran from late February triggered a war that has spread across the Middle East. Tehran retaliated with a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a major energy transit route, sending global oil prices higher.

Fighting has intensified again in recent weeks, while shipping remains restricted in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab Strait off Yemen, where Houthi rebels have seized control.

Against this backdrop, Washington has said Iran's core delegation can attend the UN General Assembly, albeit under tighter restrictions than last year.