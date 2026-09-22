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English NewsNewsWorldHundreds Of US Flights Delayed After Construction Workers Cut Air Traffic Control Cable

Hundreds Of US Flights Delayed After Construction Workers Cut Air Traffic Control Cable

Ground stops and delays affected airports in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. The damaged line disrupted the Terminal Radar Approach Control system, which helps guide aircraft during take-off and landing.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 06:19 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hundreds of US flights delayed after air traffic cable cut.
  • Delays hit East Coast airports before critical UN General Assembly.
  • Severed backup cable repaired, but lingering delays still expected.
  • NJ Transit contractors accidentally cut the critical telecommunications line.

Hundreds of flights were delayed at major US airports after construction workers accidentally cut a cable used for air traffic control, disrupting operations across parts of the country's East Coast.

Ground stops and delays were imposed on Monday afternoon at airports in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Massachusetts. The disruption came just a day before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) was due to begin in New York City, with scores of world leaders expected to arrive through airports in the New York area.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy later said the damaged cable had been repaired and airports would return to normal operations, although he warned that delays were still expected. The incident affected the Terminal Radar Approach Control system, which helps guide aircraft during take-off and landing, according to transport officials.

Cable Damage Disrupts Air Traffic Control

New Jersey's public transportation agency, NJ Transit, told CBS News that its construction workers had accidentally severed the line after markers at the digging site were wrongly placed.

Duffy had earlier said workers from Amtrak, the US national operator of intercity rail services, were carrying out construction work when the damage occurred. He said the incident caused a telecommunications outage that forced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ground flights.

An Amtrak spokesperson later said the incident involved an NJ Transit contractor, according to US media reports. Telecommunications company Verizon, which owns the cable, also said it was not responsible for the incident.

Newark Airport Among Worst Hit

The severed cable was a backup network, and the problem was discovered only after the primary circuit failed, according to FAA head Bryan Bedford.

Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, one of the three major airports serving New York City, was the most heavily affected by the air traffic control disruption, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

FlightAware reported that 267 departing flights from Newark were delayed, while another 257 flights arriving at the airport were also delayed.

New York, Philadelphia Airports Also Affected

John F Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport in New York were also affected by the disruption. Philadelphia International Airport in Pennsylvania was among the other airports hit by delays.

The disruption came as New York prepared to host the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, when numerous world leaders are expected to travel into the New York area.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham was among those travelling to New York. He managed to board his flight before the delays began and was expected to arrive on time.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the flight delays at major US airports?

Construction workers accidentally cut a cable used for air traffic control, disrupting operations across parts of the country's East Coast. This incident affected the Terminal Radar Approach Control system.

Which airports were most affected by the delays?

Newark Liberty International Airport was most heavily affected, with hundreds of departing and arriving flights delayed. John F Kennedy and LaGuardia Airports in New York were also impacted.

Who was responsible for the damaged air traffic control cable?

NJ Transit told CBS News that its construction workers accidentally severed the line due to wrongly placed markers. Telecommunications company Verizon, which owns the cable, stated it was not responsible.

How was the cable damage discovered?

The severed cable was a backup network for air traffic control. The problem was discovered only after the primary circuit failed, according to FAA head Bryan Bedford.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 22 Sep 2026 06:19 AM (IST)
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US Flight Delays
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