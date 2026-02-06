Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
‘Do Not Rely On US Help’: Americans Told To Leave Iran Immediately As Unrest, Travel Curbs Intensify

Citing a volatile environment and limited US government assistance, the advisory suggests independent departure plans, including land routes via neighbouring countries, while also recommending stocking up on supplies and seeking secure shelter.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 02:00 PM (IST)

The United States has issued an urgent warning to its citizens in Iran, advising them to leave the country immediately and to make independent arrangements for departure as unrest and travel disruptions continue across the nation.

In a strongly worded advisory, the Virtual US Embassy in Iran said worsening security conditions, restrictions on communications and uncertain transport links have created a volatile environment that could put American nationals at risk.

Rising Unrest, Communication Curbs Raise Alarm

The advisory comes amid widespread protests in Iran, which have prompted heightened security measures in several areas. Authorities have imposed road closures, disrupted public transport services and enforced intermittent internet shutdowns, limiting access to mobile networks, landlines and national online platforms.

Air travel has also been affected, with several airlines restricting or cancelling flights to and from Iran, adding to the challenges faced by travellers seeking to leave the country.

Nuclear Talks Begin Amid Security Concerns

Even as security risks mount, diplomatic engagement between Tehran and Washington is set to resume. US-Iran nuclear talks are scheduled to begin at 10 am Oman time (11.30 pm IST), according to officials, marking the first formal meeting between the two sides in nearly nine months.

The timing underscores a sharp contrast between renewed diplomatic efforts and the deteriorating security situation on the ground, which US authorities say leaves little room for official assistance to citizens inside Iran.

In its advisory, the embassy urged Americans to act without delay. “Leave Iran now. Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on US government help,” it said, stressing the limitations on evacuation or consular support.

The US also advised citizens to consider leaving Iran by land, if it is safe, through neighbouring countries such as Trkiye and Armenia. Those unable to depart immediately were told to seek shelter in a secure location, stock essential supplies including food, water and medication, and prepare for continued internet blackouts.

Read
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
