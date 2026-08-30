‘Unity In Diversity Is In Bharat’s DNA': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat At New York Event

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Bharat's destiny: demonstrate world unity amidst existing diversity.

Bhagwat urged 'Bharatiyas' to fulfill duties for world's welfare.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said “unity in diversity” is embedded in the “DNA” of Bharat and asserted that the country’s destiny is to demonstrate to the world that diversity can coexist with oneness.

Bhagwat made the remarks while addressing the Universal Oneness Celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York.

‘Unity In Diversity’ Defines Bharat

Drawing a contrast between the US and Bharat, Bhagwat said “pluralism” is often associated with the United States, while Bharat is defined by its unity in diversity.

“I have come here from Nagpur in Bharat to share with you today's joy and today's spirit. When we say United States of America, one word is often discussed frequently. That is pluralism. And when we say Bharat, another phrase is discussed: unity in diversity. For Bharat, this unity and this diversity, both are in their DNA,” Bhagwat said.

He said nations should not be viewed merely as geographical entities, arguing that they have a larger role within the design of the universe.

“Nations are not merely geographical entities. In the design of this universe, nations have to carry out a duty. Swami Vivekananda said, " Every nation has a message to deliver. Every nation has a mission to accomplish. Every nation has a destiny to fulfil," the RSS chief said.

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‘Bharat Destiny’ To Show World Unity In Diversity

Bhagwat said Bharat’s destiny is to realise and repeatedly make the world recognise the principle of unity in diversity.

“What is the destiny given to Bharat? Bharat is there to realise and from time to time make the world realise this unity in diversity. We are one, and due to diversity, that oneness is decorated,” he said.

He also called for diversity to be celebrated, respected and accepted while maintaining a sense of oneness.

“Diversity has to be celebrated, has to be respected, has to be accepted. And at the same time, we must keep in mind this feeling of oneness. It is a very real feeling,” he said.

Bhagwat Invokes Ancient 'Rishis'

The RSS chief referred to ancient Indian sages, saying they had anticipated the principle of unity in diversity and worked for the welfare of the world.

“Our ancient rishis had foreseen that and created a whole nation for that. The well-meaning rishis, with a feeling of welfare of the world, undertook the difficult penance. Through that, our nation was created,” he said.

Bhagwat reiterated that nations cannot be reduced to geographical boundaries and said fulfilling Bharat’s destiny was a collective responsibility of its people.

“No nation is a geographical piece of land. All nations have a destiny to fulfil. This is the Bharat destiny,” Bhagwat said.

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Bhagwat Calls On 'Bharatiyas' To Fulfil Responsibilities

Bhagwat urged Bharatiyas to recognise this responsibility and fulfil their duties in both their “karma bhumi” and “janma bhumi”, saying this could provide support to a world facing several challenges.

“Let us awaken as Bharatiyas to that destiny and fulfil our duties in our karma bhumi as well as our janma bhumi. If we do that, that will be a boon for the world struggling with all these problems and stumbling at every step. We have to give sustenance; we have to give some sort of support to this world,” he said.

The Universal Oneness Celebration is a key event of Bhagwat’s international tour and brings together diverse diaspora groups to promote cross-cultural dialogue and collective action around universal values.

Bhagwat arrived in New York earlier this week as the first leg of his three-nation global outreach tour covering the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The tour has been organised at the invitation of overseas local organisations as part of the RSS’ centenary year celebrations.