Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday warned world leaders that the globe is currently witnessing “the most destructive arms race in history” and called for urgent international measures to curb Russia’s ambitions in Europe.

“Ukraine is only the first and now Russian drones are already flying across Europe, and Russian operations are already spreading across countries, and Putin wants to continue this war by expanding it,” Zelenskyy said during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, according to the Associated Press.

Zelenskyy’s stark remarks came a day after he met with U.S. President Donald Trump, who reaffirmed support for Ukraine and criticised Russia’s ongoing actions. Trump expressed confidence that Ukraine could reclaim all territory lost to Russian forces, marking a notable shift from his earlier statements advocating concessions to Kyiv to end the war.

In his address, Zelenskyy offered a bleak assessment of the international system, asserting that global institutions and international law are insufficient to safeguard nations in the current climate. “Weapons decide who survives,” he said. “There are no security guarantees except friends and weapons.”

Zelenskyy Highlights Rising Regional Tensions Across Europe

The Ukrainian leader highlighted that Russia’s reach is extending beyond Ukraine, noting that NATO membership has not prevented Russian drones from entering Polish airspace or Russian fighter jets from violating Estonian skies.

He also pointed to neighbouring nations under threat. “Moldova is defending itself again from Russian interference,” Zelenskyy said, as per AP. He added that Georgia is already being lost and becoming dependent on Russia, with Belarus following a similar trajectory. “Europe cannot afford to lose Moldova, too,” he stressed, urging that the country needs tangible support in funding and energy, not merely political gestures.

“One permanent member of this Council is doing everything to prolong the largest war in Europe since WWII. Russia does this with impunity using its veto power, buying influence, and keeping peace on hold,” Zelenskyy remarked in a series of posts on X.

If China Truly Wanted This War To Stop, It Could Compel Russia To End Invasion: Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy singled out Russia for prolonging the war while bypassing real diplomatic engagement. “Putin fears to face Ukraine and the world and admit he wants only war. He sends delegates who won’t stop the bloodshed, while abroad he only buys time for killing, pretending to seek diplomacy.”

He also highlighted China’s potential influence over Moscow. “If China truly wanted this war to stop, it could compel Moscow to end the invasion. Without China, Putin’s Russia is nothing. Yet too often, China stays silent and distant, instead of active for peace.”

On the role of the United States, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Washington’s support. “The USA is here – a strong nation supporting our defense. We’ve said ‘yes’ to every U.S. proposal for ceasefire and peace talks, while Russia always says ‘no’ or stalls. We expect America’s actions to push Russia toward peace. Moscow fears America and always pays attention to it.”

Zelenskyy also called on other permanent UN Security Council members, including the UK and France, to uphold their commitments under the Budapest Memorandum, which guaranteed Ukraine’s security in exchange for giving up nuclear weapons. “That is why, with Britain, France, and over 30 nations in our Coalition of Willing, we are building a new security architecture. We count on the U.S. as a backstop. Real guarantees must become a line Russia cannot cross again,” he said.

He proposed a joint defence system to counter Russian missiles and drones, stating, “If we could strengthen our skies with a joint system to shoot down Russian missiles and drones, it would force Russia to stop its attacks from the sky, because everything could be shot down, and seek a truce on the ground.”

Zelenskyy concluded with a direct appeal to the international community: “Be the force that acts. Act together. Unite at last to stop Russia’s war. We know how to guarantee security. What we need now is a strong push – to force Russia toward peace.”