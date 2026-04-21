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HomeNewsWorldNo Delegation From Tehran Visiting Islamabad For Talks: Iran State Media

No Delegation From Tehran Visiting Islamabad For Talks: Iran State Media

Iran has yet to send a delegation for US talks in Islamabad amid tensions over a seized vessel. Rhetoric escalates, but Pakistan remains hopeful talks will resume as security tightens.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 03:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran denies delegation arrival amid US-Iran peace talks anticipation.
  • US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad face uncertainty and high tension.

Amid intense anticipation over a second round of US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad, Iranian media has asserted that no delegation from Iran has arrived in Pakistan so far. The message is seen as reflecting ongoing internal deliberations within Iran’s theocratic establishment over how to respond to the recent US Navy seizure of an Iranian container vessel. State television in Iran is widely regarded as being under the influence of hardline factions, AP news reported.

No Iranian official has yet confirmed plans to send a delegation to Islamabad, where authorities have reportedly been on standby for several days in anticipation of talks.

Vance To Visit Pakistan 

On the US side, JD Vance is expected to lead the American delegation. Tehran, however, has not indicated who might head its team. In the previous round, the Iranian delegation was led by Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf.

Rhetoric on both sides remains entrenched, with Donald Trump warning that “lots of bombs” could “start going off” if no agreement is reached before the ceasefire deadline, which he has set for Wednesday. Meanwhile, Iran’s chief negotiator has claimed Tehran holds “new cards on the battlefield” yet to be revealed.

The two-week ceasefire, which began on April 8, is expected to be extended if talks proceed as planned. The White House has indicated that JD Vance will lead the US delegation. However, Iran has yet to name its representative, and state television on Tuesday reiterated that no Iranian delegation has arrived in Islamabad so far.

Pakistan Hopeful Talks Will Proceed

Despite the sharp rhetoric from both sides, Pakistani officials remain confident that Iran will dispatch a delegation later on Tuesday, allowing talks to resume in Islamabad.

Ishaq Dar on Tuesday held discussions with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty on the evolving regional situation, as part of diplomatic efforts ahead of the proposed talks, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said.

Meanwhile, security has been significantly tightened across the capital, with thousands of personnel deployed and patrols stepped up along key routes, including those leading to the airport.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has an Iranian delegation arrived in Islamabad for peace talks?

No, Iranian media has asserted that no delegation from Iran has arrived in Pakistan so far. This message is seen as reflecting internal deliberations within Iran.

Who is leading the US delegation for the talks?

JD Vance is expected to lead the American delegation. The White House has indicated he will represent the US.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 02:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
US Strikes Iran US President Donald Trump US Iran Ceasefire US Iran War US Iran Peace Talks In Islamabad
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