No, Iranian media has asserted that no delegation from Iran has arrived in Pakistan so far. This message is seen as reflecting internal deliberations within Iran.
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No Delegation From Tehran Visiting Islamabad For Talks: Iran State Media
Iran has yet to send a delegation for US talks in Islamabad amid tensions over a seized vessel. Rhetoric escalates, but Pakistan remains hopeful talks will resume as security tightens.
- Iran denies delegation arrival amid US-Iran peace talks anticipation.
- US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad face uncertainty and high tension.
Amid intense anticipation over a second round of US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad, Iranian media has asserted that no delegation from Iran has arrived in Pakistan so far. The message is seen as reflecting ongoing internal deliberations within Iran’s theocratic establishment over how to respond to the recent US Navy seizure of an Iranian container vessel. State television in Iran is widely regarded as being under the influence of hardline factions, AP news reported.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Has an Iranian delegation arrived in Islamabad for peace talks?
Who is leading the US delegation for the talks?
JD Vance is expected to lead the American delegation. The White House has indicated he will represent the US.
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